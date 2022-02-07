"Be My Valentine" Craft Fair Comes to Sparks, Nevada
The VFW Post 3396 and its Auxiliary proudly present the "Be My Valentine" Craft Fair on February 12 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM at the American Legion Hall located on 730 4th St. Sparks, NV. Your one stop to shop for all your Valentines. Find one-of-a-kind gifts, flowers, chocolates, jewelry, Gift Baskets and Handmade Art. Something for everyone. Free Kids Craft Corner, see the Mancave, Special Appearances by Spiderman and Friends.
Your one stop to shop for all your Valentines. Find one-of-a-kind gifts, flowers, chocolates, jewelry, gift baskets and Handmade Art. Over 24-Vendors will be on display and there is something for everyone. Free Kids Craft Corner, see the Mancave, Special Appearances by Spiderman and Friends.
Admission is free to the public. You can gain priority entry and qualify for door prizes by going to Eventbrite.
Raffle prizes include a Trip for Two to Palm Springs for 3-days and 2 -nights courtesy of aha Airlines and Margarita Resorts and also everything from, Dinners for 2, Spa & Salon Treatments, Romantic Getaways, Concert tickets and much more.
All proceeds go to support the VFW Community Outreach programs where we "Honor the Dead by Supporting the Living." The VFW Post 3396 is a 501C3 non-profit organization that appreciates the overwhelming support we receive from the Truckee Meadows Community.
