"Be My Valentine" Craft Fair Comes to Sparks, Nevada

The VFW Post 3396 and its Auxiliary proudly present the "Be My Valentine" Craft Fair on February 12 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM at the American Legion Hall located on 730 4th St. Sparks, NV. Your one stop to shop for all your Valentines. Find one-of-a-kind gifts, flowers, chocolates, jewelry, Gift Baskets and Handmade Art. Something for everyone. Free Kids Craft Corner, see the Mancave, Special Appearances by Spiderman and Friends.