Save Our Allies Reacts to President Biden’s “No Apologies” Remarks
Washington, DC, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following is a statement from Save Our Allies regarding President Biden's "No apologies" remarks:
Save Our Allies, a direct-response Afghan rescue organization, is calling on Congress to demand accountability for the American citizens and allies left in Afghanistan following August’s botched withdrawal from the country.
Following President Joe Biden’s remarks this week that he offers “no apologies” for ending the war in Afghanistan – and subsequently, its nightmarish finale, as the Taliban took unfettered control of the nation – Save Our Allies is continuing its work to rescue and resettle those left behind.
“As the United States Government turned its back on the atrocities taking place in Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan, Save Our Allies got to work,” says Save Our Allies president Chad Robichaux. “We knew that to save the lives of our own citizens and the Afghans who risked their own lives fighting alongside American troops, we had to be innovative, tenacious, and aggressive. Save Our Allies, alongside partner organizations, has evacuated more than 15,000 people thanks to privately funded missions, and we aren’t stopping now.”
The impact of President Biden’s hasty and haphazard withdrawl has had a devastating impact on the Veteran community. “We receive desperate communication every day from Veterans who served in Afghanistan when our nation needed them the most,” says Save Our Allies Board Member Matt Nelson. “These Veterans fought valiantly and courageously to defend our freedom. Many lost friends and fellow serviceman there, and many more carry wounds both physically and mentally since returning home. The news that our government was allowing the Taliban to assume uncontested leadership has left them reeling from PTSD, renewed grief, depression, and more.”
After two decades of war, many US Veterans feel a deep sense of camaraderie and brotherhood with their Afghan counterparts. A recent study from BSF and Welcome.Us found that 77% of the Veteran community believes we have an obligation to resettle Afghan evacuees, and 46% of the Veteran community has already taken action to help Afghan allies.
Save Our Allies, and its partner NGOs, has provided more than a safe haven and escape route for those facing brutalities of a terror-run country. It has also provided a platform for Veterans to take action and support a cause that the United States’ Administration appears to have forgotten. “We will always fight for the safety and evacuation of every single American citizen, Permanent Resident, SIV holder, and Ally left in Afghanistan,” explains Robichaux. “We have simply lost too much to let the sacrifices of thousands fade.”
Now, Save Our Allies is calling on Congress and demanding accountability on behalf of those still trapped behind Afghan borders and the Veterans whose mental wellness has been severely impacted by the negligence of our current American leaders.
“We will never let these stories be muted or ignored. We implore President Biden to create a pathway for evacuation to continue for vulnerable populations,” demands Robichaux. “The leaders in office today may not have started the war on terror, but by abandoning it so recklessly, they have sent a message to the world, and our nation’s bravest heroes, that their sacrifices are now void and invalid, and we refuse to let that narrative continue. Too many have given too much.”
Save Our Allies is connecting daily with Americans and allies who are urgently looking for ways to escape from Afghanistan, and through continued private financial support are finding ways to aid the crisis. Now it’s time for President Biden to do the same.
Media:
Media can contact Sarah Verardo at sarah@saveourallies.org for additional inquiries, quotes, and interview requests.
About Save Our Allies:
Established in 2021 in direct response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Save Our Allies was founded by three Special Operations Veterans and the caregiver of a catastrophically wounded Veteran. Save Our Allies has witnessed firsthand the savagery of the Taliban and operates with a mission to rescue American citizens, Permanent Residents, SIV Holders, and other special populations from Afghanistan and help them navigate the many challenges of being a Refugee in order to form a successful and productive life in the United States. To learn more, visit https://saveourallies.org/.
Media Contacts:
Sarah Verardo
sarah@saveourallies.org
704-430-6590
Save Our Allies, a direct-response Afghan rescue organization, is calling on Congress to demand accountability for the American citizens and allies left in Afghanistan following August’s botched withdrawal from the country.
Following President Joe Biden’s remarks this week that he offers “no apologies” for ending the war in Afghanistan – and subsequently, its nightmarish finale, as the Taliban took unfettered control of the nation – Save Our Allies is continuing its work to rescue and resettle those left behind.
“As the United States Government turned its back on the atrocities taking place in Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan, Save Our Allies got to work,” says Save Our Allies president Chad Robichaux. “We knew that to save the lives of our own citizens and the Afghans who risked their own lives fighting alongside American troops, we had to be innovative, tenacious, and aggressive. Save Our Allies, alongside partner organizations, has evacuated more than 15,000 people thanks to privately funded missions, and we aren’t stopping now.”
The impact of President Biden’s hasty and haphazard withdrawl has had a devastating impact on the Veteran community. “We receive desperate communication every day from Veterans who served in Afghanistan when our nation needed them the most,” says Save Our Allies Board Member Matt Nelson. “These Veterans fought valiantly and courageously to defend our freedom. Many lost friends and fellow serviceman there, and many more carry wounds both physically and mentally since returning home. The news that our government was allowing the Taliban to assume uncontested leadership has left them reeling from PTSD, renewed grief, depression, and more.”
After two decades of war, many US Veterans feel a deep sense of camaraderie and brotherhood with their Afghan counterparts. A recent study from BSF and Welcome.Us found that 77% of the Veteran community believes we have an obligation to resettle Afghan evacuees, and 46% of the Veteran community has already taken action to help Afghan allies.
Save Our Allies, and its partner NGOs, has provided more than a safe haven and escape route for those facing brutalities of a terror-run country. It has also provided a platform for Veterans to take action and support a cause that the United States’ Administration appears to have forgotten. “We will always fight for the safety and evacuation of every single American citizen, Permanent Resident, SIV holder, and Ally left in Afghanistan,” explains Robichaux. “We have simply lost too much to let the sacrifices of thousands fade.”
Now, Save Our Allies is calling on Congress and demanding accountability on behalf of those still trapped behind Afghan borders and the Veterans whose mental wellness has been severely impacted by the negligence of our current American leaders.
“We will never let these stories be muted or ignored. We implore President Biden to create a pathway for evacuation to continue for vulnerable populations,” demands Robichaux. “The leaders in office today may not have started the war on terror, but by abandoning it so recklessly, they have sent a message to the world, and our nation’s bravest heroes, that their sacrifices are now void and invalid, and we refuse to let that narrative continue. Too many have given too much.”
Save Our Allies is connecting daily with Americans and allies who are urgently looking for ways to escape from Afghanistan, and through continued private financial support are finding ways to aid the crisis. Now it’s time for President Biden to do the same.
Media:
Media can contact Sarah Verardo at sarah@saveourallies.org for additional inquiries, quotes, and interview requests.
About Save Our Allies:
Established in 2021 in direct response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Save Our Allies was founded by three Special Operations Veterans and the caregiver of a catastrophically wounded Veteran. Save Our Allies has witnessed firsthand the savagery of the Taliban and operates with a mission to rescue American citizens, Permanent Residents, SIV Holders, and other special populations from Afghanistan and help them navigate the many challenges of being a Refugee in order to form a successful and productive life in the United States. To learn more, visit https://saveourallies.org/.
Media Contacts:
Sarah Verardo
sarah@saveourallies.org
704-430-6590
Contact
Save Our AlliesContact
Sarah Verardo
704-430-6590
saveourallies.org
Sarah Verardo
704-430-6590
saveourallies.org
Categories