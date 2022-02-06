Assuring New Opportunities in Fargo
As another year begins, people begin to set new goals and dreams for themselves. Individuals focus on their health, family, hobbies, and finances. Questions of their current career and where it may take them to swirl the mind as visions of the future take over their blank vision boards. Before moving forward people tend to need one thing before being comfortable with change, assurance.
Fargo, ND, February 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jamal Lee, owner of Assurance Management Group Inc., began his vision recently in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Assurance Management Group, also known as AMG, is a fast growing direct marketing firm. AMG offers face-to-face marketing for fortune 100 and 500 companies to assist their clients in continuous expansion as people adjust to the new norm that COVID has created for society. While providing top service for their clients is important, Assurance Management Group also takes pride in assisting individuals with recognizing their own potential for leadership. Unlike most industries where an individual is expected to work day in and day out for decades before being considered for the position they want, or getting pennies on the dollar for each promotion they do receive, AMG provides continuous training and leadership development to those who do not want to wait 15+ years to be recognized for their “dedication to the organization.” As a company based on merit and self-development, anyone is able to transform themselves into the leader they want to be. With a whole new year ahead of them, Assurance Management Group is already proving to have great momentum, and no intentions of slowing down.
s Assurance Management Group continues to expand it seeks Fargo’s top talent for its positions of Client Service Representative and AT&T Sales Representative. To learn more about the company’s open positions and culture, visit Assurancemanagementgroup.net.
Contact
Ashae Mason
701-515-9890
https://assurancemanagementgroup.net
