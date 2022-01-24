Nikola Valenti Unveils Free Trial for Jewelry Subscription Service
The online jewelry store allows users to keep pieces of jewelry in their possession for up to 25 days, after which they can decide to either follow through with the purchase, or return the items to the store at no expense.
Plano, TX, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nikola Valenti is delighted to announce that people, who often require extended periods to make the right purchasing decision, can rely on its jewelry subscription service to try-out luxurious items and only pay when they find the perfect fit.
The Nikola Valenti jewelry subscription service allows subscribers to keep luxurious jewelry pieces in their possession, on a no-obligation basis, for up to 25 days.
According to the company, while everyone loves fine jewelry, very few people can afford to spend their money on luxurious items, without having the opportunity to thoroughly examine them beforehand. However, through its jewelry subscription service, subscribers will receive a new jewelry item every seven weeks, and get a 25-day window to evaluate and decide whether they want to keep it, or send it back.
Subscribers who are satisfied with the pieces they receive, and wish to keep them, would be required to pay the $24.99 price on each item. While those who do not like the items received can return them to the company without having to spend a dime.
The customer-focused company has also revealed that all new subscribers will receive a free piece of jewelry that they can keep, even after they terminate their subscription to the service.
The complimentary items are part of the impressive Nikola Valenti Inspired Collection, and subscribers may choose between a white gold plated necklace, a sterling silver plated bracelet, and a pair of white gold plated earrings - each of which is valued at $99.
Nikola Valenti continues to receive rave reviews from satisfied customers all over the world, who describe the company’s service as exceptional, and their service is just as luxurious as the pieces of jewelry it sells, for the price. The brand currently has an overall star rating of 4.8 on Shopper Approved from over 107,090 verified customers.
Nikola Valenti says its mission is to make it easier for people to find affordable jewelry pieces, and has thus created this system to ensure customers have a comfortable amount of time to make the right purchasing decision.
Contact
Yury Mintskovsky
(844) 558-2657
https://www.nikolavalenti.com
1400 Preston Rd STE 400, Plano, TX 75093
