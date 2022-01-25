The Marika Tolz Scholarship: Bringing Awareness to Gender Equality and Improvement the Workplace Environment
Scholarship opportunity provided by Marika Tolz is available for current female students who plan to enter the workplace after graduation. Applications are currently open for students.
Hollywood, FL, January 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gender inequality is sad reality that many office environments are guilty of. Gender differences in employment and the workplace make a lot of difference as women are more likely to be supplied lesser hours of work than men. This places them at risk of getting placed in lower-quality jobs with an increased pay gap. In some extreme cases, women have limited access to resources and credit than men.
Gender inequality is not the only case of inequality that many can see today as another case of inequality can be seen in the younger generation, particularly with their education. In education, many opportunities are presented to students that can allow them to further enhance their studies or develop new skills and interests. However, not all of these opportunities are open to everyone as sometimes only a select group of students are even given a chance to participate or can afford to take the opportunity.
With the rising cases of inequality in both the workplace and education, Marika Tolz aims to combat this and shed light on the reality of this issue through her scholarship program. Her scholarship program aims to provide an equal opportunity for all students to be able to achieve their goals and dreams. Additionally, through her scholarship program, she wants it to be a way for her to create awareness of the issue of gender inequality and women in the workplace. She hopes that the lessons taught by her scholarship will be carried from the student’s time in university to when they have to work in the office setting later in their life.
Marika has a long list of achievements throughout many different industries. Among Marika’s list of experience, she has experience in the medical industry working as an office manager where she oversees a large majority of the team. Aside from this, she was also able to oversee bankruptcy proceedings when she worked as a federal trustee. Furthermore, Marika also found success working in commercial real estate as a manager specializing in risk management where she was able to mediate many cases.
Marika, having spent many years working in an office environment, created and launched her scholarship, The Marika Tolz Scholarship for Women in the Workplace, to bring awareness to her cause of equality for women in the workplace while also giving back a little to a deserving student. The scholarship is open to any college student or high school student who plans on attending university in the future. The scholarship aims to provide $1,000 to the lucky student in hopes that it can help with their education and tuition fees.
Name: Marika Tolz
Website: https://marikatolzscholarship.com
Gender inequality is not the only case of inequality that many can see today as another case of inequality can be seen in the younger generation, particularly with their education. In education, many opportunities are presented to students that can allow them to further enhance their studies or develop new skills and interests. However, not all of these opportunities are open to everyone as sometimes only a select group of students are even given a chance to participate or can afford to take the opportunity.
With the rising cases of inequality in both the workplace and education, Marika Tolz aims to combat this and shed light on the reality of this issue through her scholarship program. Her scholarship program aims to provide an equal opportunity for all students to be able to achieve their goals and dreams. Additionally, through her scholarship program, she wants it to be a way for her to create awareness of the issue of gender inequality and women in the workplace. She hopes that the lessons taught by her scholarship will be carried from the student’s time in university to when they have to work in the office setting later in their life.
Marika has a long list of achievements throughout many different industries. Among Marika’s list of experience, she has experience in the medical industry working as an office manager where she oversees a large majority of the team. Aside from this, she was also able to oversee bankruptcy proceedings when she worked as a federal trustee. Furthermore, Marika also found success working in commercial real estate as a manager specializing in risk management where she was able to mediate many cases.
Marika, having spent many years working in an office environment, created and launched her scholarship, The Marika Tolz Scholarship for Women in the Workplace, to bring awareness to her cause of equality for women in the workplace while also giving back a little to a deserving student. The scholarship is open to any college student or high school student who plans on attending university in the future. The scholarship aims to provide $1,000 to the lucky student in hopes that it can help with their education and tuition fees.
Name: Marika Tolz
Website: https://marikatolzscholarship.com
Contact
Marika Tolz ScholarshipContact
Marika Tolz
561-926-5281
https://marikatolzscholarship.com
Marika Tolz
561-926-5281
https://marikatolzscholarship.com
Categories