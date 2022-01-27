Improveit Expands Window Replacement and Bath Remodeling Services to Lexington, KY

Improveit Home Remodeling, one of the regions largest window replacement and bath remodeling companies, is expanding its services into Lexington, KY. Improveit's core products and services include the Performax54 window, designed exclusively for peak energy efficiency in the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana climate; and a complete line of maintenance-free replacement tubs and showers, custom designed to fit your space and style.