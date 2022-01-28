Patrick Henry College Alumnus Simon Sefzik Becomes the Youngest Senator on Record in Washington State
Purcellville, VA, January 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Henry College alumnus Simon Sefzik (’21) became the youngest senator on record in Washington state history when he was appointed by the Whatcom County Council to represent the 42nd district earlier this month.
Sefzik was appointed as the Washington State Senator for the 42nd legislative district on January 11, 2022 at the age of 22. The seat of his predecessor, Sen. Doug Ericksen, became available when he passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2021.
Sefzik is the youngest legislator in Washington and the youngest state senator in Washington history that can be determined by legislative record; however, the full historical record dating back to 1854 is incomplete.
“We were delighted to hear of Simon’s appointment to represent the people of the 42nd district in Washington,” said PHC President Jack W. Haye. “He is a principled leader who knows what it means to think carefully and stand up for what matters. I have no doubt he will represent his constituency with both integrity and foresight.”
Founded in 2000, PHC offers a unique classical Christian liberal arts program that combines;
· High Academic Rigor
· Fidelity to the Spirit of the American Founding
· Unwavering Biblical Worldview
PHC alumni have an unparalleled track record of success in government, law, academia, and politics. Within a four-year period, four graduates have clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Alito, Kennedy, and Chief Justice Roberts. Other alumni have argued before the Supreme Court of the United States and have served in the White House in various capacities, including press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence.
Visit https://www.phc.edu/government-major to learn more about the Government major at Patrick Henry College.
Stephen C. Allen, Assistant VP and Director of Communication
(540) 441-8722
www.phc.edu
