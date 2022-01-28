Dr. Jeffrey L. Collett, Jr. Selected as New Technical Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Air & Waste Management Association

A&WMA is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey L. Collett, Jr. has agreed to serve as the next Technical Editor-in-Chief (TEIC) of the Journal of the Air & Waste Management Association (JA&WMA), one of the oldest (since 1951) peer-reviewed journals covering the fields of air quality and waste management. His appointment begins April 1. For the last 11 years, Dr. Collett has served as Professor and Department Head of the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State University.