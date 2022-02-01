Lifetime’s "Saying Yes To Christmas" Star Romaine Waite Joins the CW Hit Series "Two Sentence Horror Stories" for Season 3
Los Angeles, CA, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Romaine Waite (Saying Yes To Christmas) will appear in Season 3 of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" on The CW. The show is an award winning horror anthology series. Each episode explores primal and social fears. It dissects the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways. The first 2 Seasons are available on Netflix.
Waite will play Montrell Davis, a recently widowed father, in an episode titled "Heirloom" alongside BJ Harrison (Maid) and Erin Karpluk (A Million Little Things). The half hour episode which was directed by Dubios Ashong (GeeChee) will air in late February on The CW and available to stream on their website thereafter.
Waite also stars in the upcoming Harbour View Pictures film "Albatross" premiering at the Sedona International Film Festival and Season 3 of the Peacock original series "Departure." He is repped by Creative Drive and Pisgarie Ent.
Romaine has amassed a significant body of work in several other film and television productions including Star Trek Discovery (CBS), The Mist (Netflix), Little Dog (CBC), Canadian sci-fi horror film Antisocial (Black Fawn Films) and action feature Scratch. Romaine has also demonstrated true acting dexterity in well-reviewed live stage performances. He believes in the positive transformative power of his craft - for himself as an actor and for the viewers as participants in the dialogue.
When asked about the project he had this to say, “After reading the script I was truly excited about bringing this character to life. I believe viewers are going to enjoy this story.” He went on to talk about the other cast members saying, “They made it such a memorable experience for me.” You can find out more about Romaine on his website (romainewaite.com).
The series was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Pisgarie Entertainment is an independent film production company, dedicated to producing quality, commercially-viable feature films that inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.
