Strather Academy Providing Black Wealth Matters Seminars During Black History Month
Black Wealth seems to be a missing objective in American Black culture. Black Wealth does Matters and Strather Academy will give the tools needed to foster financial stability in urban communities.
Detroit, MI, February 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Motivating the “Black Wealth Matters” movement is Herbert J. Strather. He is a Detroit commercial property developer that is proposing to create new urban real estate developers in 2022 within the city of Detroit. Strather was once the president of Motorcity Casino and Resort, lead investor of the Woodbridge Estates, the former president of the investment group to remodel the historic St Regis Hotel and have done over $2 billion in real estate transactions in the city of Detroit. Strather is also the biggest club builder of the International Optimist Clubs in its 123 year’s existence (The primary purpose of the Optimist club is to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of oneself in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community life and the world).
Strather is the CEO of a black owned Michigan licensed Real Estate school in Detroit called Strather Academy. “Black Wealth Matters” is this year’s theme, and the school is motivating that sentiment by providing affordable courses to Detroit residents. All classes are just $99.00 each, and will be held Live on Zoom every Thursday at 6:00pm to 8:00 EST, from February 3rd to 24th.
Courses will be taught as follows:
- Feb 3, 2022 - The Art of Wealth Creation with Real Estate
- Feb 10, 2022 - Setting up the right Entities to Create and Shelter your Wealth
- Feb 17, 2022 - Acquiring Real Estate and Creating Wealth with a Non-Profit
- Feb 24, 2022 - Secret Wealth building Auction Strategies for Real Estate
To get more details and registration go to: Stratheronline.com or call:
(313) 444-9691.
About Strather Academy
Strather Academy, an affiliate of Strather Associates was created in 2006 at Wayne County Community College by Herb Strather to teach Detroiters real estate acquisition skills. The first 1,000 students were taught free at WCCCD. The firm then moved on to Marygrove College where Mr. Strather taught for two years. Finally, Strather Academy became a stand-alone institution. However, Mr. Strather occasionally lectures at Harvard University Divinity School teaching “Faith and Finance” and Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.
The academy's philosophy is to teach by doing. Mr. Strather believes the best approach is “hands on.” When a student becomes involved in a project, they learn through experience rather than just theory. And certainly, learning under an experienced coach is much better than attempting to learn by trial and error. In recent years, Strather Academy students have formed three successful joint ventures Apollo I, Apollo II, and Apollo III.
Strather Academy
1400 Grand River, 2nd floor
Detroit, Michigan 48227
StratherAcademy.com
Contact: Robin McClellan
Phone: (313) 444-9851
Email: Robinmcle@gmail.com
