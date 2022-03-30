Sendero Cross Capital Acquires Two Office Buildings in Fort Worth’s Cultural District
Sendero Cross Capital, a commercial real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has recently closed on the purchase of University Executive Offices in the heart of the desirable Cultural District of Fort Worth.
Dallas, TX, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The acquisition includes two, well-appointed and impeccably maintained single floor buildings, each approximately 8,000 square feet and hosting spaces ranging in size from 200 to 1500 square feet. Conveniently situated at the southeast corner of University Drive and 5th Street, University Executive Offices is perfect for small businesses and professional services companies seeking an economical and centrally located office solution.
Tenants and visitors enjoy private parking, easy access from Hwy I-30 via University Drive and are just moments from the Modern Art Museum, Will Rogers Center, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Amon Carter Museum, Dickies Arena and a wide variety of popular shops and restaurants in the West 7th District.
Sendero Cross Capital is the product of more than 50 years of combined real estate experience and founded by two partners, Geoff Henrion and Don McKechnie, both recognized in the industry for the success they have achieved with real estate projects across the country. The firm’s focus is investing in urban commercial real estate adaptive use opportunities and retail properties. Geoff Henrion explained, “We are happy to announce the purchase of University Executive Offices. It fits our core philosophy of Find-Acquire-Build-Manage. We always put our investor’s interests first and strive to provide impressive returns as we invest in distinctive real estate opportunities across Texas.”
