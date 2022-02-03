Travel Resorts of America Acquires Midwest Outdoor Resorts
Fast-growing Operator of Membership Campground Resorts Acquires Five New Properties.
Southern Pines, NC, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southern Pines, North Carolina-based Travel Resorts of America, a leading membership-based campground operator, has acquired Rapid City, South Dakota-based Midwest Outdoor Resorts, which operates five campgrounds in Minnesota and South Dakota.
Travel Resorts of America offers members extensive amenities including indoor/outdoor swimming pools, miniature golf, hiking trails and scenic lakes and rivers. Each resort has an on-site activity director who plans social events, crafts and sporting activities for the entire family. Its 23,000 members now have access to more than 2,500 campsites at 14 camping resorts, including 11 member-only properties, in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota. Accommodations include spacious recreational vehicle and tent campsites, as well as cabins, all surrounded by the beauty of nature.
“Travel Resorts of America is growing to meet the increasing demand for exclusive outdoor experiences,” says Steve Baldelli, TRA’s CEO. “More than 65 million Americans planned an RV trip in 2021, and 10.1 million Americans took their first camping trip in 2020. Camping is the best way to enjoy nature, and membership parks are the best way to camp because they provide extensive amenities and space to build memories with family and friends.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the Midwest Outdoor Resorts members into the TRA family and share TRA’s enhanced benefits,” he adds. “Most importantly, all members will have the opportunity to experience an expanded menu of camping and travel options. We are focused on increasing our campground options as we create a national network of TRA-branded camping resorts.”
About Travel Resorts of America: Travel Resorts of America is a membership-based campground operator with 14 camping resorts, including 11 member-only resorts in eight states. The resorts provide TRA’s 23,000 members with extensive amenities and engaging activity programs that include fishing, trail rides, swimming, mini-golf, paintball, parties, events and more. Accommodations include spacious recreational vehicle and tent campsites, as well as cabins, all surrounded by the beauty of nature.
Multimedia
Rushmore Shadows Resort
Rushmore Shadows Resort, now part of Travel Resorts of America, is located near some of America's most iconic tourist destinations, including Mt. Rushmore.
