Winmore Appoints Christian Ove Sørensen as Managing Director for EMEA
Global Sales Veteran to Lead Winmore’s Customer-Facing Operations in Rapidly Growing Region.
San Francisco, CA, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Winmore, the developer of RateAI, the logistics’ industry’s first integrated AI-based pricing platform for carriers, freight forwarders and brokers, today announced that Christian Ove Sørensen has joined the company as Managing Director for EMEA.
As Winmore’s award-winning RateAI pricing platform gains momentum across the industry’s largest global freight forwarders, Sørensen will lead in-region customer-facing operations and will oversee marketing, sales and account management across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
A dedicated, performance and results-driven management professional with extensive global sales experience within logistics environments, Sørensen previously served as Vice President of Rate Management Sales at Portrix Logistics Software.
“We are pleased to have Christian join Winmore. His industry knowledge, leadership abilities and oversight will be very beneficial as the company continues to grow its presence and support for customers globally,” said Aaron Sasson, CEO of Winmore Software. “Christian understands the challenges facing forwarders and carriers; his leadership, initiative and experience is arriving at the perfect time of our accelerated growth and volatility in the transportation market."
Winmore’s RateAI is the logistics industry’s only automated bidding platform combining prescriptive pricing intelligence insights and team workflows for increased team organization and alignment.
“I look forward to working with Winmore and its team of passionate commercial leaders from the logistics industry,” said Sørensen. “They are software innovators transforming logistics and I am excited to take part in the company’s mission to support global freight forwarders, brokers and carriers.”
To learn more about Winmore, email contact@winmore.app.
About Winmore
Winmore is a cloud-based logistics customer success platform with embedded data analytics. This industry-leading software is often integrated with leading transportation management software (TMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software to ensure customer success and seamless integration with the IT infrastructure. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including being named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative software companies in the world.
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winmorecloud/
www.winmore.app
Contact
WinmoreContact
Mark Gamble
415-871-5646
www.winmore.app
