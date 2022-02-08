CrackerJack Air Pros Makes Pledge to Hire 20 Veterans in 2022
CrackerJack Air Pros, an heating and air conditioning contractor based out of Little Rock, Arkansas makes pledge to hire 20 Veterans in 2022 and provide free HVAC industry training to current and former service members starting August 2022. CrackerJack Air Pros currently operates locations in Arkansas, Washington, California, Texas, and South Carolina.
Little Rock, AR, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CrackerJack Air Pros, Little Rock's premier heating and air conditioning contractor has made a pledge to hire 20 veterans in 2022 and provide free training resources to current and former service members as well.
This comes as part of a new program the company is launching called CrackerJack Community. The program aims to aid and support the local communities where CrackerJack Air Pros branches exist. Resources include veteran programs, church and school support, food drives, giveaways, charity events, and more.
The founder of the company, Brandon Stowe is also a former member of the United States Air Force and believes in the importance of real job skill training once you leave the military.
"I think that when you have some success as a company, it's important to remember that the community where you have that success is the reason for it, and that makes it really important to give back and help where you can. We are aiming to allocate or donate roughly 5% of our net profit to local programs of ours and other local charities this year. I'm proud of that," says Brandon Stowe, the founder of CrackerJack Air Pros.
CrackerJack Air Pros started in 2019 in San Diego, California but recently moved its HQ to Little Rock Arkansas in order to improve its plans of nationwide expansion in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. CrackerJack Air Pros offers HVAC repair, maintenance, and replacement services. They also offer consumer financing, indoor air quality products, and free second opinions and estimates. You can contact the company by phone at (888) 482-1922 or you can visit the Little Rock location on the web www.crackerjackairprosar.com.
For more information about our Veteran Pledge and how to apply for our educational services or for career opportunities, call 1-888-482-1922.
Brandon Stowe
1-888-482-1922
www.crackerjackairprosar.com
