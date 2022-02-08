CrackerJack Air Pros Makes Pledge to Hire 20 Veterans in 2022

CrackerJack Air Pros, an heating and air conditioning contractor based out of Little Rock, Arkansas makes pledge to hire 20 Veterans in 2022 and provide free HVAC industry training to current and former service members starting August 2022. CrackerJack Air Pros currently operates locations in Arkansas, Washington, California, Texas, and South Carolina.