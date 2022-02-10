Author Releases New Book, “America’s Last Fortress,” Sounding Warning Bell on China’s Growing Interest in Puerto Rico
New book explores what author Alexander Odishelidze believes is the important and unsettling connection between Puerto Rico’s sovereignty debate, China’s Caribbean “Belt and Road” Initiative, and America’s National Security
Charleston, SC, February 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In his new book, “America’s Last Fortress: Puerto Rico’s Sovereignty, China’s Caribbean Belt and Road, and America’s National Security,” Odishelidze, a long-time political consultant and resident of Puerto Rico, details why he believes the longest-held colony in the world is now at risk of moving away from the United States and possibly into the hands of China. Few Americans are aware of China’s growing influence in Latin America and the Caribbean. But author Alexander Odishelidze explains how China’s “Belt and Road” Initiative, coupled with Puerto Rico’s recent moves away from US statehood, creates an unsettling scenario for America and the Western world.
In January 2022, a federal judge approved Puerto Rico’s massive debt-restructuring plan nearly five years after the island became the first U.S. state or territory in history to essentially declare bankruptcy. The $33 billion deal is a step in the right direction, but might be too little, too late.
Already, nineteen governments across Latin America and the Caribbean have joined Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “Belt and Road Initiative.” Sitting at the entrance to the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is the doorway to the West and a strategic pathway for China to expedite its global expansion. As Odishelidze argues, Puerto Rico is America’s Last Fortress, and the island’s sovereignty cries can no longer be ignored. By shining an eye on Puerto Rico’s political history, the big money that favors the status quo, and the geopolitics at play, Odishelidze makes a strong argument for America to wake up, mend its relationship with Puerto Rico, and create a roadmap to allow for a permanent change of the island’s ambiguous territorial status.
Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook editions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple Books, and other major book retailers. “America’s Last Fortress” was released on February 1, 2022, and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the Author
A Russian/Georgian born in Belgrade, Serbia, Alexander Odishelidze survived the Nazi occupation of Yugoslavia and the Holocaust. Despite losing his family and being shipped to refugee camps in Europe, Odishelidze immigrated to America and, with no money or connections, made a life for himself—first in the U.S. Army and then in finance where he became the youngest ever general manager of a prestigious MONY financial services operation in New York City. Living and operating businesses in Puerto Rico for decades, Odishelidze has become a well-known financial and political consultant, writing frequently on both subjects. He and his wife Odette spend their time between their homes in Florida, St. John, and Colorado.
Learn more about Alexander Odishelidze at odishelidzeonpuertorico.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at bublish.com.
