Former Federal Building in Harrisburg, PA to be Converted to 288 Luxury Apartments with 3 Restaurants, Infinity Edge Pool and Sky Bar by Global Ocean Investments
International developer Justin Etzin, CEO of Global Ocean Investments announced today his companies purchase of the 250,000 sq. ft. former federal building. The iconic glass building will be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 288 luxury residential 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments in the former Federal Building. The building will have incredible leisure facilities including “The Sky Bar” lounge allowing guests to enjoy dinner overlooking the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.
Harrisburg, PA, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global Ocean Investments are excited to announce the purchase of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building which will be converted into “The Federal.”
228 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA is to be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 288 luxury residential 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments embracing the iconic architecture of the former Federal Building. The building will have incredible leisure facilities, including “The Sky Bar” allowing guests to enjoy a dinner overlooking the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex. The building will also incorporate an exclusive Penthouse Only Floor. Subject to Consultation, planning and Zoning permissions. They hope to start construction when the current Federal tenants leave. The project is slated for completion in 2024/2025 for market rent aimed at young professionals in Harrisburg.
The 288 apartments will be the most luxurious available in Harrisburg and offer architecturally designed modern apartments with state of the art facilities complimented with incredible views of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.
Harrisburg residents will also benefit from this new and exciting development with all the facilities open to the public including restaurants, bars and health facilities.
“The ex Federal building sits at the corner point of the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and offers spectacular views across the city. We aim to create the most desirable residential address in Harrisburg with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
This development will be a first for Harrisburg with a concept for a rooftop with two restaurants and “The Sky Bar” which can be accessed up via a panoramic elevator directly to the roof terrace or straight down to the former court rooms which will house an incredible restaurant and below a speakeasy bar “the boiler room” which is located deep in the caverns of this former Federal building.
The roof level will feature an outdoor negative edge rooftop heated pool with two very special restaurants. One with an Internationally acclaimed Michelin Star Chef to create a fine dining experience and one being an upmarket casual restaurant with one of Harrisburg's top existing restaurants moving into the space. The Sky Bar will offer a chance for guests to enjoy the space day or night and the entire level will be available for private functions like Weddings or for special Corporate Events.
A members only health club will offer a full range of health facilities as well as daily classes, a cutting edge co-working facility will be available and also offer private office suites, a private meeting/screening room and other conferencing facilities.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. CEO, Justin Etzin.
228 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA is to be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 288 luxury residential 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments embracing the iconic architecture of the former Federal Building. The building will have incredible leisure facilities, including “The Sky Bar” allowing guests to enjoy a dinner overlooking the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex. The building will also incorporate an exclusive Penthouse Only Floor. Subject to Consultation, planning and Zoning permissions. They hope to start construction when the current Federal tenants leave. The project is slated for completion in 2024/2025 for market rent aimed at young professionals in Harrisburg.
The 288 apartments will be the most luxurious available in Harrisburg and offer architecturally designed modern apartments with state of the art facilities complimented with incredible views of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.
Harrisburg residents will also benefit from this new and exciting development with all the facilities open to the public including restaurants, bars and health facilities.
“The ex Federal building sits at the corner point of the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and offers spectacular views across the city. We aim to create the most desirable residential address in Harrisburg with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
This development will be a first for Harrisburg with a concept for a rooftop with two restaurants and “The Sky Bar” which can be accessed up via a panoramic elevator directly to the roof terrace or straight down to the former court rooms which will house an incredible restaurant and below a speakeasy bar “the boiler room” which is located deep in the caverns of this former Federal building.
The roof level will feature an outdoor negative edge rooftop heated pool with two very special restaurants. One with an Internationally acclaimed Michelin Star Chef to create a fine dining experience and one being an upmarket casual restaurant with one of Harrisburg's top existing restaurants moving into the space. The Sky Bar will offer a chance for guests to enjoy the space day or night and the entire level will be available for private functions like Weddings or for special Corporate Events.
A members only health club will offer a full range of health facilities as well as daily classes, a cutting edge co-working facility will be available and also offer private office suites, a private meeting/screening room and other conferencing facilities.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. CEO, Justin Etzin.
Contact
Global Ocean InvestContact
Sara Carter
+1 917-495-2020
https://Globaloceaninvest.com
Sara Carter
+1 917-495-2020
https://Globaloceaninvest.com
Categories