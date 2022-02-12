Former Federal Building in Harrisburg, PA to be Converted to 288 Luxury Apartments with 3 Restaurants, Infinity Edge Pool and Sky Bar by Global Ocean Investments

International developer Justin Etzin, CEO of Global Ocean Investments announced today his companies purchase of the 250,000 sq. ft. former federal building. The iconic glass building will be transformed into “The Federal,” a development of 288 luxury residential 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments in the former Federal Building. The building will have incredible leisure facilities including “The Sky Bar” lounge allowing guests to enjoy dinner overlooking the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex.