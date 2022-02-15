Clicks & Bricks Talks Finances, Wealth Management and More with William Rothrock of the Rothrock Financial Group
Clicks & Bricks Podcast Announces Interview with William Rothrock, Author & Owner of Rothrock Financial Group
St. Louis, MO, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- William “Bill” Rothrock, owner of the Rothrock Financial Group gets his turn to talk about finances, business, wealth management and settlements, as well as a little about his life experiences on the Clicks & Bricks podcast.
Rothrock is a rarity in his industry, being a certified structured settlement consultant (CSSC) who has been working with structured settlements since 2001. Through the years, Rothrock has worked as a consultant in personal injury and medical malpractice cases, expertly handling each case with his clients’ long-term financial wellbeing in mind.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in 1994, Rothrock worked as a financial advisor for Prudential Financial for five years. After this part of his career, he worked at Brant Hickey & Associates, eventually advancing to the role of executive vice president.
Even while Rothrock was working at Prudential Financial, he began working on establishing his own company Rothrock Financial Group in 2000. Today, he remains an executive of Brant Hickey & Associates while also running his own business.
Rothrock earned his Certified Structured Settlement Consultant (CSSC) professional designation in 2014 from the University of Notre Dame.
This valuable qualification is an important aspect of his role as a consultant in the cases he advises in. He also holds FINRA series 7, 63 and 65 designations and is a member of the National Structured Settlement Trade Association.
Rothrock specializes in the following key areas:
Financial advisory
Financial planning
Financial analysis
Retirement planning
Wealth management
Insurance
His strong background in banking, finance and insurance puts Rothrock in a unique position that enables him to implement cross-disciplinary analysis in all aspects of his profession. His extensive experience in and deep understanding of structured settlements make Rothrock a true expert in his field.
Rothrock says that clients usually feel overwhelmed initially in what seems to be a financial windfall when discussing the compensation they will receive. However, by viewing the settlement in the long term, they would be surprised to know how little it actually is. With his expertise, Rothrock has been able to help many clients achieve the most favorable post-litigation financial outcome possible.
Finance is always an interesting topic, and with personal injury added into the mix, Rothrock’s talk at the upcoming Clicks & Bricks podcast should prove to be an enriching one.
About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.
