Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson Named Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alexandra (Lexie) Jackson has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for assisting the client relations, new business and proposal development efforts of the company’s senior team members.
“Lexie’s professionalism, drive and work ethic have ingratiated her time and again to both our organization and our many clients,” says John Heft, senior vice president, RT ECP. “Since joining the company two and one-half years ago, she’s dedicated herself to better understanding the complex environmental and construction professional liability marketplace, while also helping our senior management and network of agents and brokers to identify competitive risk management solutions offered by some of the industry’s leading insurers.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Jackson worked with the Accident Fund Insurance Company of America in Lansing, Michigan and Wrap Up Insurance Solutions Inc. in Chesterfield, Missouri.
A resident of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, Jackson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the University of Mississippi, where she helped lead the institution’s sustainability efforts.
Jackson can be reached at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices by calling 609-528-3914 or emailing alexandra.jackson@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
