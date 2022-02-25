Art Battle® London Tournament 2022
Come and enjoy Art Battle, the international live painting tournament on Friday, 4th March at 7 p.m. at the Boston Music Room, 178 Junction Rd., Tufnell Park.
London, United Kingdom, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, 4th March 2022, in The Boston Music Room (178 Junction Rd., Tufnell Park), Art Battle® invite culture enthusiasts, painters, art collectors, art party lovers, and the entire community to join the experience and vote for the first Art Battle® London Champion of 2022.
If you would like to attend and join the art easel sports community, here is the ticket link: http://www.eventbrite.ca/e/229161246457
Artists will compete across three fast-paced rounds for audience votes. The audience will circle the competitors for each round and choose their favourite painter to move forward. After the Final Round, only one Champion will remain.
Attendees can take home a piece of the action by bidding in the online silent auctions on their favourite paintings. Art Battle® in London, UK will be uniquely partnered with and sponsored by Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency accepted at the silent auction.
Since 2001, Art Battle® has been the world's live painting tournament, with events in 50+ cities worldwide, providing artists with an opportunity to showcase their talent and become better through competition. Audiences always have a unique experience of being inside the creation process.
Art Battle's key sponsor is Daler-Rowney, the reputable art materials manufacturer. They have generously supplied easels and paints for the tournament and actively followed Art Battle®.
Competing artists consist of experts and emerging talents, ready to share their technique and take on Art Battle's unique challenge for a live audience. Featured performance-based artists include:
Michael "Atom" Laciofano (IG @tentonneatom) - as seen on MTV's Just Tattoo Of Us. He brought graffiti culture to his hip-hop themed tattoo studio.
LIV (IG @_liv_artwork) - Aka The Orchid Muse, whose work is distinctively vibrant and centred around orchids.
Graham Freeman (IG @freeman_uk) - A brilliant contemporary urban expressionist with a flair for satire.
Olga Goldina Hirsch (IG @olgahirschart) - An abstract artist excited to share her tricks with the audience.
SRJP (IG @stephenrjpage) - Colourful street artist, realism dominates his style.
Golnaz Jebelli (IG @golnaz_jebelli) - Painter of souls, has impressive international fine art training.
Ioana Urda (IG @Jo_Matei_Art) - A remarkable, versatile, self-taught artist. Macabre yet colourful.
Alessandra Tortone (IG @alessandratortone) - Professional mural artist with over two decades of experience.
Stevie Uknown (IG @stevieuknown) - Well travelled and unconventional, his art has no boundaries.
Wildcard - Chosen on the night from a draw.
Art Battle® London welcomes local press to join us on the competition night and share the stories about this diverse group of talented artists. Anyone interested in applying to be a special voting delegate should email hello@artbattle.com.
