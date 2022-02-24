15th All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) Was a Slam Dunk During NBA All-Star Weekend, as NBA Celebrated 75 Years; an Encore is Slated for This Sunday, Feb. 27, 4 PM EST

Performances by Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Mali Music, Saxophonist Angella Christie, DOE, Red Hand Band and New Artist Anthony Hall & Keyla Richardson. Hosted by 3X NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and NBA Veteran & Former National Basketball Players Association Vice President Maurice “Mo” Evans.