15th All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) Was a Slam Dunk During NBA All-Star Weekend, as NBA Celebrated 75 Years; an Encore is Slated for This Sunday, Feb. 27, 4 PM EST
Performances by Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Mali Music, Saxophonist Angella Christie, DOE, Red Hand Band and New Artist Anthony Hall & Keyla Richardson. Hosted by 3X NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and NBA Veteran & Former National Basketball Players Association Vice President Maurice “Mo” Evans.
Cleveland, OH, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) kicked-off NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio with an unforgettable celebration in its 15th year during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The celebration, hosted by 3x NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and NBA veteran & former National Basketball Players Association Vice-President Maurice “Mo” Evans, was the most anticipated event during the weekend.
NBA Chaplains rocked the stage after an electrifying opening by Kierra Sheard. Special appearances by Maverick City Music and DOE wowed the crowd, and our new artist showcase was one to remember with Anthony Hall & Keyla Richardson, both giving a championship performance. The Shoeless Saxophonist Angella Christie took the entire audience to church, while Red Hand Band had the crowd on their feet. Mali Music delivered a slam dunk performance to end the show with a finale fit for the NBA courts. NBA players, honorees, sponsors and VIP guests made their way to the VIP Post Reception, catered by Pearl's Kitchen.
The commemoration honored doers and game changers in the sports industry. Co-owner of the NBA Milwaukee Bucks Valerie Daniels-Carter was given the Slam Dunk "Game Changer" award as she stepped on the stage and demanded full attention. Flashing her NBA championship ring and offering guests in attendance the chance to put on the ring (a championship ring) in honor of ASGC celebrating 15 years. Former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Dr. Billy Hunter, Esq. was given the Slam Dunk "Faith & Endurance" award, and gave an heart warming thank you to the audience. As well as father-and-son duo Pastor Larry Macon Jr. and Pastor Larry Macon Sr. from Mt. Zion Oakwood Village with the Slam Dunk "Living Legend" award, steered the crowd to laughter and tons of wise nuggets.
For 15 years, a female, black-owned production company has produced All-Star Gospel Celebration during a male-dominated sports weekend. Executive Producer Tomeka B. Holyfield takes pride in producing such an epic and celebratory event.
ASGC, whose theme this year is “Faith and Philanthropy,” has been exceptionally successful during NBA All-Star weekend, paying tribute to NBA players, wives, coaches, high-profile sports individuals and community leaders who effect change in the lives of others while portraying an inspiring and motivating image.
National attention has been brought to the Christian community in each city to which NBA All-Star Weekend has traveled, leaving a lasting impression on individuals who've attended these events. Some of the hottest Gospel/Christian Artists have graced the stage as everyone enjoys three hours of Crazy Praise year after year.
Tomeka B. Holyfield was selected by the NBA All-Star Entertainment Division in 2006 to produce an Inspiration component in conjunction with NBA All-Star Weekend. For 15 years, her “All-Star Gospel Celebration” (ASGC) has kicked-off the weekend of festivities. ASGC has become the flagship production within the RCM Media Productions portfolio, which provides a one-of-a-kind platform bringing together Gospel Artists, the NBA Chaplains Association, NBA Wives Association, NBA Players, their families and their fans locally and from around the globe in one arena for one night, to kick-off NBA All-Star Weekend, an evening full of inspirational praise and philanthropy. “A Party with/a Purpose”
For additional information, contact info@RCMMediaProductions.com or visit www.AllStarGospelCelebration.com.
About All-Star Gospel Celebration
In 2019, ASGC captured the attention of the NBA Chaplains Association and in 2020 Maurice “Mo” Evans, former VP of NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) joined as ASGC official co-host. While their support and that of the NBA players have been instrumental, capital funds are vital in propelling ASGC to new heights in 2022.
The ASGC team realizes it requires the support and engagement of businesses and communities to ensure ASGC success in every market; partnerships are formed to ensure NBA All-Star Weekend is never void of an inspirational presence.
With ease, ASGC has historically sold out venues averaging 3,500 seats – from the beautiful Fox Theater in Atlanta, to the Joy Theater in the French Quarters of New Orleans, to the Historic Apollo Theater in New York, where she celebrated ASGC's 10th anniversary.
Each year, we allow businesses the opportunity to participate in All-Star Gospel Celebration by sponsoring this highly anticipated event. As a Sponsor, you have the opportunity to co-brand your name, company or foundation with this awesome All-Star event that honors NBA Players, NBA Legends, NBA coaches, NBA family, sports figures and community leaders. And, at the same time contributing to a deserving charitable organization along with The HELPPPPing Hands Foundation.
This 501(c)3 non-profit organization meets the needs of breast cancer, domestic violence victims and underprivileged children, along with other beneficiaries we team up with.
Join us this week as we count down our encore and continue our Slam Dunk Charity Challenge (Any Amount) $CashAPP $AllStarGospel.
15K slam dunk charity challenge in honor of our 15 years.
About All-Star Gospel Celebration
In 2019, ASGC captured the attention of the NBA Chaplains Association and in 2020 Maurice “Mo” Evans, former VP of NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) joined as ASGC official co-host. While their support and that of the NBA players have been instrumental, capital funds are vital in propelling ASGC to new heights in 2022.
The ASGC team realizes it requires the support and engagement of businesses and communities to ensure ASGC success in every market; partnerships are formed to ensure NBA All-Star Weekend is never void of an inspirational presence.
With ease, ASGC has historically sold out venues averaging 3,500 seats – from the beautiful Fox Theater in Atlanta, to the Joy Theater in the French Quarters of New Orleans, to the Historic Apollo Theater in New York, where she celebrated ASGC's 10th anniversary.
Each year, we allow businesses the opportunity to participate in All-Star Gospel Celebration by sponsoring this highly anticipated event. As a Sponsor, you have the opportunity to co-brand your name, company or foundation with this awesome All-Star event that honors NBA Players, NBA Legends, NBA coaches, NBA family, sports figures and community leaders. And, at the same time contributing to a deserving charitable organization along with The HELPPPPing Hands Foundation.
This 501(c)3 non-profit organization meets the needs of breast cancer, domestic violence victims and underprivileged children, along with other beneficiaries we team up with.
Join us this week as we count down our encore and continue our Slam Dunk Charity Challenge (Any Amount) $CashAPP $AllStarGospel.
15K slam dunk charity challenge in honor of our 15 years.
