Moiz A. Hamdani, MD Joins New York Health
Wading River, NY, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health), the premier practice of primary and specialty care is proud to announce that internal medicine physician Moiz A. Hamdani, MD, has joined its team of physicians. He will be practicing at 1866 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, NY 11792, and 6144 Route 25 A, Suite #19, Wading River, NY 11792.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hamdani to our team of primary care physicians,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His addition will allow us to continue to navigate patients and the community to good health.”
Dr. Hamdani has over 15 years of experience specializing in internal medicine, including diagnosing, treating, and caring for adults ranging from good health to complex illness. He is interested in prevention, gastrointestinal, cardiology, and neurology treatment.
“After witnessing my mother struggle with her health when I was young, I aspired to care for others and live my life in a meaningful way,” Dr. Hamdani said. “Taking care of other people and the community was the best way to achieve that goal.”
Dr. Hamdani graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in India. Then, he obtained a Master of Surgery from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and M.Y. Hospital. Finally, he completed his internal medicine residency at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills.
“I am excited to join the great team of NY Health with its resources and dedication to service excellence,” Dr. Hamdani said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Hamdani, please call (631) 758-7003.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
At New York Health, we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. As a result, all of our patients become part of the NY Health family, and we will continuously strive to achieve our main goal. Deliver the best medical care possible with your well-being in mind.
Contact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
