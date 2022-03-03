Crowned Free’s Fashion Show and Spring Line Launch
Fashion event to benefit victims of human trafficking.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crowned Free is excited to announce its 70s themed runway fashion event, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm to raise vital funds and awareness to combat the injustices of local human trafficking.
Leslie King will be sharing her story as a survivor of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. She was coerced into the lifestyle of prostitution at the age of 15 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She became trapped in the underworld of prostitution and drug addiction for over 20 years. On July 4, 2000, Leslie miraculously found the strength and the courage to break free. Since 2003, she has been intensely engaged in working with individuals who find themselves trapped in the same horrors that she experienced.
The cost of tickets for the fashion show starts at $25 with a portion of the proceeds of all sales during the event benefiting Leslie's ministry, Sacred Beginnings Women's Transitional Program. In 2005, Leslie utilized her experience, expertise, and inspiring example of a renewed lifestyle to open Sacred Beginnings, a haven that offers hope, and healing to trafficking victims. Leslie consults with law enforcement agencies, human service professionals, clergy, and others requesting direction and understanding in working with prostituted individuals.
"Crowned Free’s mission is to end human trafficking by offering women the opportunity to build their own cause-based business that creates safe and sustainable jobs for survivors of human trafficking and supports anti-trafficking organizations. We are using our passion for fashion to provide our customers with amazing products to wear while knowing they are supporting many organizations that help restore the lives of men and women rescued from human trafficking," said Founder, Heidi VanderWal. "Our heartbeat is giving back and truly uniting all women to help make a difference."
Crowned free gives back two different ways. The first way is by donating 15% of their profits to organizations in the United States and internationally that work to restore, rescue, and rehabilitate survivors. The second way Crowned Free gives back is by creating sustainable jobs for girls who have been rescued to create over half of their products. This opportunity equips survivors with vocational skills they can use to provide for themselves and their families.
Crowned Free is a grassroots company that specializes in women's apparel and accessories. For more information about Crowned Free and to order tickets to the show, please visit https://crownedfree.com/fashionshow.
