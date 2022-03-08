Annise Taylor Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Annise Taylor has been promoted to senior account manager within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She has supported the account management and new business activities of the team’s senior leadership since joining the company in 2019.
“Annise’s work ethic and professionalism have not only helped to successfully service the account needs of existing clients, but also earn the trust and respect of new business partners and prospects,” says Timothy Prosser, a senior consultant at RT ECP. “She’s achieved this by confronting every challenge with perseverance, foresight and an unwavering optimism that’s endeared her to both our staff and many customers.”
Prior to RT Specialty, Taylor served as a commercial account manager and personal lines accounts manager for nearly 10 years at Sterling Seacrest Partners (formerly Sterling Risk Advisers). She was also a training agent at the GFB & Southern Insurance Company and senior account manager at GreenPoint Lending.
A resident of Atlanta, GA, Taylor attended Georgia State University and holds Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Health Insurance licenses in the State of Georgia. She can be reached at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices by calling 609-528-3913 or emailing annise.taylor@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
