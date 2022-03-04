Energy Veteran John Gilbert Out of Retirement to Revolutionize the Energy Industry
Houston, TX, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rusty (John R.) Gilbert, a 40-year veteran of the energy industry, has announced a return from retirement and the founding of a new company, JR Gilbert Energy LLC. This innovative start-up seeks to disrupt the industry by adopting creative, practical solutions designed to adapt to the quickly changing energy landscape.
John Gilbert is no stranger to the energy industry. Working more than four decades with energy firms like Chevron and Gulf Oil, Gilbert focused on implementing new technology poised to address future energy concerns.
As the General Manager of New Technology and Adoption in Chevron Technology (CTV), he helped to innovate across all of Chevron’s operations – a move that reduced costs, improved overall performance, and positioned the firm for continued success in the rapidly changing energy sector.
Despite a celebrated career with these firms and a well-earned retirement, Gilbert felt that he still had something to offer within this dynamic industry. His sharp focus on technological changes and practical solutions brought him out of retirement to found JR Gilbert Energy LLC.
The primary scope of JR Gilbert Energy involves a new approach to the global demands for energy. This includes investing in standards like oil and natural gas while adapting for low-carbon renewables like solar and batteries.
At the forefront of this approach is a direct connection with ESG Concerns – environmental, social, and governance. Environmental protections re-prioritize sustainability as a leading force in new energy production to mitigate the effects of global climate change. Social protections emphasize diversity and inclusion while privileging both human and animal rights. Finally, governance relates to a continued organizational commitment to these policies for the sake of everyone.
“Energy demands are a global issue, and we must recognize the importance of how that looks into the future,” Gilbert remarked. “My company works with both conventional and emerging energy solutions while constantly developing and implementing better technology. By doing so, we’re preparing for the issues of the future and not ignoring them.”
Energy success cannot sustain itself in its current trajectory. However, firms like JR Gilbert Energy LLC are creating the connections that move the energy industry into a model that will support it now and well into the future.
About:
JRGilbert Energy LLC’s mission is to provide consulting and advising on a wide breadth of energy challenges, developing practical solutions which marry breakthrough technologies with current and future practices. The core objective is to utilize new technology as a value-driven asset, improve business outcomes, and achieve ongoing environmental, social, and governance standards.
Contact:
JRGilbert Energy LLC
Houston, TX
Ph: 713-304-1834
Rusty@JRGilbertEnergy.com
jrgilbertenergy.com
