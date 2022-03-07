Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Clarifies Burst Pipe Coverage
Coral Springs, FL, March 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- No one wants to wake up in the night to find the floors covered in water – the toilet flushed in the bathroom having run all night, overflowing into their home. Unfortunately, this happens, which is why Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting highly encourages homeowners to have a homeowners insurance policy and know what is in it.
For those who aren’t sure, Aftermath can help evaluate insurance policies before a loss occurs and guide homeowners toward the coverage they need. When a loss occurs and a claim needs to be filed, Aftermath helps homeowners work with an insurance company to get the payout they deserve.
Is It Sudden and Accidental?
For standard homeowners insurance to cover water damage, the event must be sudden and accidental. This is damage that occurs swiftly in a sudden discharge of water. For instance, when a dishwasher hose bursts or a water heater ruptures.
Of course, what constitutes sudden and accidental can be tricky. Insurance will not pay for damages if there was not proper maintenance. So, without professionals, like a public adjuster, working on the side of the homeowner, a claim denial is likely.
Understanding Policy Clauses
Adjusters with Aftermath understand the different clauses at work in standard homeowners policies. They ensure each portion of the policy is utilized up to the policy limits to give the homeowner the highest payout possible.
Did the water hurt the structure of the home?
Adjusters carefully look at the floors, walls, roof, built-in appliances, electrical systems, plumbing systems, and HVAC unit and duct system for signs of damage. When found, adjusters document the issues, understanding that the dwelling coverage will cover these issues. This includes costs for cleaning, repairing, and/or replacing up to the policy limit.
Did the water damage personal property?
Adjusters document damage to electronics, furniture, clothing, and all other personal property. They help you identify the cost of replacement for replacement coverage policies. For actual value coverage policies, they help determine a fair depreciated value on damaged items.
Is the home unlivable due to the water damage?
Aftermath will help homeowners get reimbursement for living expenses when they are displaced from their home due to a covered peril by documenting expenses associated with lodging, food, and travel.
Additionally, Aftermath can help homeowners with unusual circumstances such as rider policies covering expensive art or the inability to continue a home business due to damage.
Consult with Aftermath Today
Water damage due to a burst pipe is not an easy claim. Oftentimes, insurance companies will claim that the damage is due to a slow leak over time rather than a sudden discharge of water.
For homeowners who have suffered damage due to a burst pipe, Aftermath is available to help. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting has years of expertise documenting burst pipe damage loss. Because of this experience, Aftermath knows the stumbling blocks to avoid and the issues to raise. They will work tirelessly to get homeowners the settlement they deserve.
But don’t wait for a problem to occur. Homeowners can consult with Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting now to determine their home is adequately covered.


