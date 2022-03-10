Fresh Squeezed Opera Premieres AI Opera, Self Defined Circuits
Self Defined Circuits Premieres May 3 for a limited run at the HERE Performing Arts Center.
New York, NY, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fresh Squeezed Opera will be premiering their new opera, Self Defined Circuits this upcoming May at the Dorothy B. Williams Theater located at the HERE Performing Arts Center. The opera - composed by FSO’s founder Jillian Flexner and libretto by Orlando Segarra - explores two main questions: what does self-identity and femininity mean to artificial intelligence; and how can someone grow if trapped in someone else’s world?
Self Defined Circuits is about a newly created sex robot who grapples with what it means to be a woman while trapped in a world created by her programmer and his "Siri" device. Inspired in part by Flexner’s own experiences in an abusive relationship during her formative years, and the works of Sci-Fi pioneers Isaac Asimov and Ursula Le Guin, Self Defined Circuits explores the idea of "womanhood" through the lens of someone new to the world, and who is desperate to discover where she belongs. The production offers a challenging perspective to operatic performance styles at the intersection of robotics and storytelling - featuring an aria sung entirely in Python, the “Siri” character represented by computer-generation, and the use of electronics as an extension of the orchestration.
Flexner says, “I was in an abusive relationship when I was forming ideas about gender, sexuality, and self-identity. The most invasive and damaging thing he ever did was to define these for me. For a very long time, I lived trapped within his definitions of who I was and what I meant to the world. I want this opera to reflect this abuse: that defining a person is just as damaging as any other type of harm.”
Self Defined Circuits premieres May 3rd with performances on May 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30 pm at the Dorothy B. Williams Theater located at the HERE Performing Arts Center (145 6th Ave).
Self Defined Circuits is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, the Amphion Foundation, the BMI Foundation, and FSO's generous Board members.
Fresh Squeezed Opera is a small, ensemble-based opera company in New York City with a mission to explore the depths of operatic music by presenting genre-pushing new works. FSO focuses on producing only new musical works that are intimate and impactful productions which also resonate with contemporary audiences. As a result, they’ve consistently sold-out performances to a young demographic (average age of 30) who are namely first-time opera goers. In their eight-season history, they’ve presented over 50 composers’ works through various programs, including an annual Showcase of Vocal Chamber Music, Main Stage Summer Operas, and a commissioning series. To learn more go to www.freshsqueezedopera.com.
