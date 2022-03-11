Author W.D. Wolfe Releases New Christian Fiction Book Series
Meet Randy “Red Hot” Bowman and Ethan Thomas. Together, these 2 boys face the challenging battles of school, bullies, and doubters. Through it all, they discover that friends stay together no matter what.
Colorado Springs, CO, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author W.D. Wolfe announces the Red Hot Novel Series, a new Christian, fiction book series, Middle schooler Ethan Thomas has no friends, thick eyeglasses, and the school bullies terrorizing him. He prays for one friend and a few weeks later his prayer is answered when a boy with bright red hair, Randy Bowman, moves in across the street. "Red Hot" becomes Randy's nickname, not just because of his hair but also for his shooting touch his a basketball. Together they face the challenging battles of school, bullies, and doubters. Through it all they discover that friends stay together no matter what.
You can learn more about the Red Hot Novel Series available in Paperback & Kindle here.
W.D. Wolfe
719-761-9089
https://wordsfromww.com
