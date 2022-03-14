Solospace Meta is the First Network of Virtual Cities Backed by Real Property to Bridge Into the Virtual World
Solospace, the new kids on the blockchain are finally launching their much anticipated land sale at the end of March. If you haven't heard of Solospace, you might want to take a closer look. The All-Star team includes; Soma an MIT alum and Chief Innovation officer at Solospace who believes Solospace is leading the Metaverse movement, Soma says: Building a Network of Virtual Cities is complex, however, this dynamic team is innovating with "Semi-Fungible Tokens" in ways never before seen.
Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Solospace is the first Network of Virtual Cities backed by real property to bridge into the virtual world. The co-founder and Blockchain Engineer, Matt Cohen says, "Building the first Photo-Realistic multi-user virtual world is exciting and adding deflationary elements to our technology will bridge the virtual world and the physical world in ways that haven't been done before."
The team behind Solospace is focused on creating a multi-user world where the community can decide on game concepts, design factors, and contribute to the growing community while in return get special perks, tokens, and actually earn a living thru utilizing the platform.
Solospace aims to be provide experiences built on Epic Games Unreal Engine platform and offer special live events hosted with partners at SurrealEvents.com to create this virtual utopia that they believe will help shape the digital landscape of what we consider "The Metaverse," Matt says: "We're still early, but we're looking forward to show off the progress we've made and can't wait to share our virtual world with our community."
The first land "Pre-Sale" is expected to take place at the end of March while many virtual real estate and crypto enthusiasts are already beginning to recognize Solospace as potential leaders in the space if they can pull off their ambitious vision.
Solospace was founded by a team of passionate expert blockchain pioneers, developers, architects and gamers, with a purpose to build a virtual experience for humanity to explore, earn, shop, and play.
The Land launch coming soon.
www.solospace.io
