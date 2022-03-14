Solospace Meta is the First Network of Virtual Cities Backed by Real Property to Bridge Into the Virtual World

Solospace, the new kids on the blockchain are finally launching their much anticipated land sale at the end of March. If you haven't heard of Solospace, you might want to take a closer look. The All-Star team includes; Soma an MIT alum and Chief Innovation officer at Solospace who believes Solospace is leading the Metaverse movement, Soma says: Building a Network of Virtual Cities is complex, however, this dynamic team is innovating with "Semi-Fungible Tokens" in ways never before seen.