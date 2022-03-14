Eight Under Introduces Innovative Indoor Golf Venue to Las Colinas
Eight Under is a new indoor golf venue in Las Colinas for golfers who are serious about improving their game with innovative technology and top-level instruction.
Irving, TX, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Popular Dallas-based golf social media influencer and six-time Golf Digest award-winning instructor, Mike Bury, is announcing the launch of his new Dallas/Fort Worth based indoor golf venue, Eight Under, opening April 1, 2022.
“It’s been a dream of mine for years to open an indoor golf venue like Eight Under,” said Mike Bury, founder and CEO of Eight Under. “If players are looking for meaningful practice and effective hands-on instruction, Eight Under provides the tools and technology needed to truly lower scores.”
Guests at Eight Under can practice and play like never before, utilizing innovative technology including five TrackMan Golf radar swing analysis simulators, playing world-renown courses with friends or participating in world-class private instruction from teachers like Mike Bury. Eight Under is also BYOB and will offer food options available from nearby partnering restaurants.
“Eight Under is really the missing piece that golfers have been seeking in an indoor golf venue,” said Weston Berkovsky, Director of Marketing. “If players are serious about improving their game, or even if they just want to have drinks and play Pebble Beach with their friends, Eight Under is truly every golfer’s one-stop shop.”
Eight Under will be completely open to the public, but it’s also offering memberships that provide exclusive benefits, including daily simulator hours and access to the innovative Eight Under Practice Blueprint, a detailed, step-by-step guide for improving every aspect of your game and making your practice time as effective as possible. The Eight Under Blueprint includes exclusive video lessons from Mike Bury, game-improvement drills, tutorials for using the innovative technology at Eight Under and more.
Before the grand opening on April 1, 2022, guests can receive 10% off memberships in the Eight Under Membership Pre-Sale. To reserve a membership, see membership terms or to read more information about Eight Under and Mike Bury, guests can visit EightUnderGolf.com.
Eight Under opens in the Las Colinas Plaza shopping center on April 1, 2022.
Eight Under is Dallas/Fort Worth’s revolutionary new indoor golf venue. Utilizing innovative technology, players at Eight Under can practice and play like never before. Whether you’re here for meaningful and effective practice, world-class instruction, or to play world-renowned courses with friends, Eight Under is the new premium golf experience in Las Colinas. Learn more, book a simulator, or become an Eight Under member at EightUnderGolf.com.
Contact
Weston Berkovsky
(214) 308-1619
EightUnderGolf.com
