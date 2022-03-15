Hot Tub Store Near Maryland Heights, Baker Pool, Shares Ways to Decrease Arthritis Pain in a Hot Tub
Hot Spring Spa Dealer Serving Florissant and Washington, MO., Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes Guide on Reducing Arthritis Pain Soaking in a Backyard Spa.
Maryland Heights, MO, March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a local hot tub dealer serving Maryland Heights, Florissant, and Washington, MO., area shares 3 Ways to Decrease Arthritis Pain in the Hot Tub.
“Whether living with an injured hip, pain in the knees or shoulders, chronic pain can make getting through the day difficult. While medication can help, not everyone wants to take prescription drugs regularly,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Using a hot tub is a safe alternative to ease common aches and pains from the comfort and convenience of home.
Here are three ways to decrease arthritis pain in the hot tub.
Soothe with Heat and Massage - Arthritis pain is often worse in the morning since joints are inactive during sleep, and it’s not uncommon to wake with stiff, immovable joints. With a hot tub at home, it’s simple to use heated, massaging water to loosen and soothe tight, immovable joints. Hydrotherapy targets damaged joints while massaging jets relieve stiffness.
Eliminate Joint Pressure - A simple way to relieve strain on joints is to submerge the body in water, which is naturally buoyant. Buoyancy reduces body weight by as much as 90%, eliminating gravitational pull, which causes damaged joints to hurt. Use the hot tub for a quick break to effortlessly move your limbs without pain.
Strengthen Joints with Resistance - Soaking in the hot tub is a great way to stretch and build a light cardiovascular routine into your soak. With regular use, your hot tub can help you strengthen those joints most impacted by arthritis, giving you more energy, less pain, and a stronger, healthier you.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at https://bakerpool.com/maryland-heights-hot-tubs-best-portable-spas-in-missouri/.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
“Whether living with an injured hip, pain in the knees or shoulders, chronic pain can make getting through the day difficult. While medication can help, not everyone wants to take prescription drugs regularly,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Using a hot tub is a safe alternative to ease common aches and pains from the comfort and convenience of home.
Here are three ways to decrease arthritis pain in the hot tub.
Soothe with Heat and Massage - Arthritis pain is often worse in the morning since joints are inactive during sleep, and it’s not uncommon to wake with stiff, immovable joints. With a hot tub at home, it’s simple to use heated, massaging water to loosen and soothe tight, immovable joints. Hydrotherapy targets damaged joints while massaging jets relieve stiffness.
Eliminate Joint Pressure - A simple way to relieve strain on joints is to submerge the body in water, which is naturally buoyant. Buoyancy reduces body weight by as much as 90%, eliminating gravitational pull, which causes damaged joints to hurt. Use the hot tub for a quick break to effortlessly move your limbs without pain.
Strengthen Joints with Resistance - Soaking in the hot tub is a great way to stretch and build a light cardiovascular routine into your soak. With regular use, your hot tub can help you strengthen those joints most impacted by arthritis, giving you more energy, less pain, and a stronger, healthier you.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at https://bakerpool.com/maryland-heights-hot-tubs-best-portable-spas-in-missouri/.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
Contact
Baker Pool & SpaContact
John McCormick
636-532-3133
https://BakerPool.com
John McCormick
636-532-3133
https://BakerPool.com
Categories