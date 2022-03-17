The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company Expands Its Great-Tasting Powdered Tea Portfolio with New Caffeine-Free Matche
The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is releasing Matche, the world's first powdered olive leaf tea at the World Tea Expo in Las Vegas, NV on March 21st. Born in the foothills of Sicily, Italy Matche is Italian Born and Internationally Loved.
New York, NY, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company is continuing its efforts for organic beverages with the launch of Matche at the World Tea Expo in Las Vegas, NV on March 21st.
Matche is a powdered olive leaf tea born in the foothills of Sicily, Italy, created from only the leaves of 100+ year-old olive trees and can be enjoyed through a shared experience with family and friends for its taste or for its purported healing powers.
“Here at Matche, we’re constantly striving to grow our business in ways that support communities on their path to better – whether it’s through health & wellness, economic opportunity or sustainability,” says Gina Keatley, CEO of the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company. “So, adding Matche to our roster felt like a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to introduce this new powdered tea to our lineup. With its unique flavor pairings, Matche meets our consumer at the intersection of tea and health, while providing zero grams of caffeine."
With 0g of sugar, and less than 5 calories per cup, Matche can be used as a hot tea, iced tea, combined with milk or a milk alternative as a latte or sprinkled on fruit, cakes and cookies. Like all of the brand’s other delicious-tasting teas, Matche is organic, and features ingredients sourced from Italy processed in the USA.
Consumers can now find Matche on Amazon and Amazon Prime nationwide. Grab your friends, grab your Matche, and taste the experience together.
