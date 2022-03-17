Superior Electricians Helps Businesses Fill the Need of EV Charging Stations & Decreases Electric Car Owners' Anxiety During Long Trips
Why should businesses look into investing in EV charging stations? Increase your business by becoming a hot spot for new customers with electric vehicles.
Atlanta, GA, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Drivers who use electric cars don't have to use public EV charging stations during their commute or errands, but they do need a public outlet for extended trips. However, there are only just over 46,000 public EV charging stations in the US, according to the Department of Energy, which can lead to anxiety over finding a charging station when they need it on the road.
And since electric vehicles take some time to charge - whether 30 minutes or a couple of hours - if all the outlets are taken, drivers could be waiting quite a while for a charge.
How can you make a difference?
Because of these limitations, businesses can make a real difference to current and future EV drivers just by adding EV charging stations to their location(s).
Additional EV charging stations will make it easier for electric car drivers to charge their cars, while at the same time, bringing in more customers to their business. Electric car drivers are likely to visit businesses that have charging stations for convenience purposes, since they can charge their vehicles while they're shopping or eating.
Save Money on your electricity bill
Another benefit of having an electric car charging station is that it can help businesses save money on electricity. Although electricity is used to power the electric car charging station as well as the electric car, the electric car charging station uses less electricity than the electric car does - this allows business owners to save money on their electricity bills by installing an electric car charging station.
The addition of electric car charging stations at businesses would help meet the demand for electric cars on the road. But it would also help make it easier for those thinking about making the switch by easing the anxieties surrounding the current lack of EV charge station locations.
Electric cars are becoming more popular, and as more people purchase electric cars, the demand for EV charging stations and electricity will increase substantially. This is why it's important for businesses to install electric car charging stations now, so they can prepare for the future and help reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
So how can business owners get started?
First, you'll need to find a supplier of electric car charging stations. If you're in the metro Atlanta, for example, Superior Electricians is one of the businesses that offer the installation and maintenance of electric car charging stations in workplaces as well as homes.
After you've found a supplier, you will need to decide what type of electric car charging station you want to install. There are three main types of electric car charging stations: Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast Charging. Level 1 charging stations use a standard 120-volt outlet, while Level 2 charging stations use a 240-volt outlet. DC Fast Charging stations can charge an electric car battery in as little as 30 minutes.
EV charging station suppliers will be able to walk business owners through the process and help them understand the best types to install, the right number of stations, where to place them, and how to maintain them.
Call Superior Electricians to begin your EV charging station installation process.
Krista Glasser
(877) 839-1122
www.superiorservices.pro/
