SkySparc OmniFi Adopted by FIS Quantum User for Upgrade Project
SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is announcing that a corporate treasury client of its new FIS practice is using the full range of OmniFi’s functionality to optimize dataflows around its instance of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Quantum Edition.
Stockholm, Sweden, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SkySparc unveiled its FIS practice in Q4 2021 and is working closely with the vendor to offer its highly-regarded consulting services and solutions to users of both FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Quantum Edition (formerly Quantum) and Integrity Edition across Europe.
Through its services, SkySparc aims to optimize the full range of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Quantum Edition’s comprehensive and dynamic functionality, delivering the highest levels of performance, visibility and control across clients’ treasury processes.
The client has access to the full range of OmniFi’s functionality across report and test automation, data management and reconciliation. Having been refined and enhanced by SkySparc for more than a decade, OmniFi is a proven automation platform, used widely by major corporate treasuries globally to automate treasury processes and to streamline dataflows.
The client will use OmniFi’s award-winning test automation capabilities for an upcoming upgrade project and will leverage its wider functionality as part of the firm’s data management and digitization initiatives, further reducing total cost of ownership.
OmniFi is now being delivered to all new clients on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis. This cloud-first service model provides OmniFi’s comprehensive functionality and maintenance remotely, with minimal requirement for on-premise installation or support. This means OmniFi will seamlessly and securely automate and integrate client data and workflows with full remote support, reducing total cost of ownership.
SkySparc now provides consulting services and solutions to support and optimize use of a wide range of treasury management systems by large corporates, central banks, and other financial institutions.
Henrik Crone, Deputy CEO and Practice Lead, SkySparc, said: “OmniFi has a proven track record providing seamless integration and connectivity across systems and data sources. As such, I’m certain that it will support new insights and improved performance to this client and many other users of FIS Treasury and Risk Manager - Quantum Edition. “By adding OmniFi’s award-winning test automation functionality to this segment of our clients, we now can offer our proven test methodology for their TMS upgrade projects, which can reduce user testing significantly.”
Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera
+33 6 289 874 24
www.skysparc.com
