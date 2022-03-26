Intercap Lending 2022 Best Companies to Work For
Draper, UT, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Every year, National Mortgage News recognizes the top 50 mortgage companies to work for and Utah-based Intercap Lending has been honored to make the list this year.
Intercap's success is owed entirely to its employees who strive to provide the best possible experience for its customers while also creating a world class work environment. The combined challenges of COVID and increased loan volume over the past couple of years forced Intercap to find creative ways to maintain not only its service excellence, but also its company culture. Each employee made efforts to come together, virtually and in person, to collaborate on best practices, learn new skills and spend time with their work family through these challenging times. As a result, Intercap is in its strongest position in its 45-year history.
“Winning an award for Best Company to Work For is an honor, but the real reward is working with an incredibly talented workforce who challenge us to always be improving.” – Josh Romney, Intercap’s Chairman of the Board of Directors
Brock Worthen, Intercap’s President commented, “I love my job because of the people that I work with every day. This is a sentiment shared by so many people at Intercap. Being recognized as one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For is an honor and a tribute to each member of the Intercap community. I am often asked, ‘What is Intercap’s secret to success?’ The answer is simple—we have the best team in the industry. We care about each other’s success and exceeding the expectations of our customers.”
Rachel Critton, Human Resources Director responded, “It’s more than hanging a value statement on a wall, it’s living up to our core values and ensuring every decision made is for the wellbeing of not only the company, but for our employees. Intercap Lending has always strived to become one of the best companies to work for, and with the help of each of you, we have achieved a new level of excellence. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve you and look forward to improving even more as we venture this journey together.”
Intercap Lending was founded in 1978, with its corporate headquarters in Draper, Utah. Intercap, a direct Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae seller, servicer, and issuer, is licensed in 42 states and has over 400 employees.
Intercap Lending, llc | 11781 South Lone Peak Parkway Suite 200, Draper, UT 84020 | NMLS# 190465 | www.intercaplending.com
https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/list/2022-best-mortgage-companies-to-work-for
Michael Anderson
801-867-5321
www.intercaplending.com
