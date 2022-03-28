Nicole Merigelli, Realtor® with eXp Realty, LLC Lists 19.2 Commercial Acres in the Bustling 1-4 Corridor, Central Florida's Most Important Thoroughfare
Deltona's Pine View Estates to attract new businesses to satisfy the growing demand.
Deltona, FL, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Deltona has seen recent major developments such as the 1.4 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center, UF Health and Halifax Health, The Portland Industrial Park and more in the bustling Interstate 4 corridor leaving the Pine View Estates properties prime for further development.
Recent proposals could bring another 240 unit apartment complex to the area which lacks commercial development.
Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS with eXp Realty, LLC is the listing agent for the properties in Pine View Estates that total 19.2 acres.
Nicole recently sold 5 properties in PVE and says, "Commercial land in the area is a hot commodity right now" Nicole also believes from studying the area, history and demographics the rising demand for commerce and industries to accommodate the population amplifies the call for PVE to be developed. "The vision that was created years ago is ready to be realized."
According to Deltona Means Business, "there is a population of 108,500+ in Deltona within a 5 MILE radius, the average household income is $68,497+ and 1,298+ businesses are currently in Deltona."
The opportunity is exceptional for Pine View Estates to attract new businesses to satisfy the need for local shopping, entertainment and education options for current and future residents.
Nicole says, "Many Deltona residents not only work in the Orlando area, they go there to eat, shop, socialize and study, it would be fantastic to have more options close to home and have a real sense of community."
According to State projections from The Demographic Estimating Conference: "Between April 1, 2021 and April 1, 2026, population growth in Florida is expected to average 309,867 net new residents per year (849 per day), representing a compound growth rate of 1.41% over this five‐year time horizon."
Deltona offers sprawling residential communities, an eco-village, state parks, The Deltona Club and 25 other golf courses within 20 miles, the Daytona International Airport is within 26 miles, Daytona Beach 29 miles and Orlando 29 miles.
Given its proximity, the inevitable growth and expansion of the surrounding cities, Deltona will bring visitors and new residents to the area proving the listed acreage in Pine View Estates to be a solid investment.
Offers are being accepted, for more details contact:
Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS
eXp Realty, LLC
305-775-3868
www.soldbynm.com
About Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS with eXp Realty, LLC
Nicole has resided in Florida for over 20 years, relocating from Brooklyn, NY to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.
She has a combined 36 years in Hospitality, Travel and Real Estate and provides unparalleled service and knowledge to navigate even the most convoluted transaction with dexterity.
Recent proposals could bring another 240 unit apartment complex to the area which lacks commercial development.
Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS with eXp Realty, LLC is the listing agent for the properties in Pine View Estates that total 19.2 acres.
Nicole recently sold 5 properties in PVE and says, "Commercial land in the area is a hot commodity right now" Nicole also believes from studying the area, history and demographics the rising demand for commerce and industries to accommodate the population amplifies the call for PVE to be developed. "The vision that was created years ago is ready to be realized."
According to Deltona Means Business, "there is a population of 108,500+ in Deltona within a 5 MILE radius, the average household income is $68,497+ and 1,298+ businesses are currently in Deltona."
The opportunity is exceptional for Pine View Estates to attract new businesses to satisfy the need for local shopping, entertainment and education options for current and future residents.
Nicole says, "Many Deltona residents not only work in the Orlando area, they go there to eat, shop, socialize and study, it would be fantastic to have more options close to home and have a real sense of community."
According to State projections from The Demographic Estimating Conference: "Between April 1, 2021 and April 1, 2026, population growth in Florida is expected to average 309,867 net new residents per year (849 per day), representing a compound growth rate of 1.41% over this five‐year time horizon."
Deltona offers sprawling residential communities, an eco-village, state parks, The Deltona Club and 25 other golf courses within 20 miles, the Daytona International Airport is within 26 miles, Daytona Beach 29 miles and Orlando 29 miles.
Given its proximity, the inevitable growth and expansion of the surrounding cities, Deltona will bring visitors and new residents to the area proving the listed acreage in Pine View Estates to be a solid investment.
Offers are being accepted, for more details contact:
Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS
eXp Realty, LLC
305-775-3868
www.soldbynm.com
About Nicole Merigelli, Realtor®, SRS with eXp Realty, LLC
Nicole has resided in Florida for over 20 years, relocating from Brooklyn, NY to enjoy the Florida lifestyle.
She has a combined 36 years in Hospitality, Travel and Real Estate and provides unparalleled service and knowledge to navigate even the most convoluted transaction with dexterity.
Contact
Nicole Merigelli, RealtorContact
Nicole Merigelli
305-775-3868
www.nikkimiami.com
Nicole Merigelli
305-775-3868
www.nikkimiami.com
Categories