Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine
San Jose, CA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine: Artists Join Together to Sale Art to Raise Funds for Orphans.
Acclaimed artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and "kleine herzen." A special fundraising event will be held March 30, 2022 at 5 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children's Relief Fund. Former Menlo Park Mayor and Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present.
About David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan
David Burnett is a photojournalist with more than six decades of work covering the news, the people, and the visual tempo of our age. He is co-founder of Contact Press Images, the New York-based photojournalism agency, now entering its 45th year. American Photo magazine named Burnett one of the "100 Most Important People in Photography." In 2018, David was awarded the Sprague Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Press Photographers Association. However, he claims he is now trying to figure out his subsequent "lifetime" work.
Ashot Grigoryan is a visual artist in Armenia who graduated from the Yerevan State Academy of Fine Arts. Inspired by Architecture, Design, and Nature, Ashot is interested in ways a little creative freedom in the environment can contribute to human values. In 2017, he was awarded a STEP grant from ECF (European Cultural Foundation) for his project realization in Green Urbanism and completed artist-in-residence in Switzerland (recently in Art Ventures Residency in California and upcoming in Norway). Ashot's passion is to experiment, find new situations and achieve unexpected results. Through figurative art and landscapes, he aims to develop a system to integrate a combination of specific architectural elements, new materials, and forms from nature to reconnect humans with the existence of their surroundings. His works have been featured in exhibitions in Armenia, Estonia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the USA.
Additional artists have donated their works to raise funds. They will be on display for this special event featuring - David Madison, John Todd, Mark Tuschman, Oliver Klink, Dany Suk, Larry Stueck, Bill Jackson, Cathy Cakebread, Bruce Beron, Radka Tezaur.
About Neighbors Abroad and "klein herzen."
Neighbors Abroad European Committee has begun a campaign to help ease some of the dire consequences of the invasion on vulnerable children. Partnering with the European children's organization "kleine herzen" (small hearts), a branch of which is in the Palo Alto German sister city of Heidelberg they have begun to raise money to fund already-established projects caring for Ukrainian children. Any donations given to this campaign through Neighbors Abroad, a 501(c)(3), will go in full to these children, supporting essential needs such as food and clothing.
You can also donate directly: Donate at bit.ly/UkraineChildrensReliefFund.
Help the Children in Ukraine - Neighbors Abroad (flipcause.com)
Blog – Unser Herz schlägt für die Ukraine – kleine herzen
Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm, closed Sundays & Mondays. Artwork can also be seen by chance and appointment. Please call 650-400-5325 or email info@artventuresgallery.com.
