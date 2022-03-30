Art for Children's Relief in Ukraine

Acclaimed artists David Burnett and Ashot Grigoryan are two of many artists dedicating pieces of art to raise funds through Neighbors Abroad and "kleine herzen." A special fundraising event will be held March 30, 2022, at 5 pm at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park. 50-100% of the sales proceeds raise funds for the Ukraine Children's Relief Fund. Former Menlo Park Mayor and Council Member Ray Mueller and Jeanette Kissling from Neighbors Abroad will be present.