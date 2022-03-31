IronOrbit Uses the World’s Most Powerful Data Center GPU
Anaheim, CA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Comprehensive provider of Smart Managed IT services, IT support, and cloud services for businesses, IronOrbit, announces the successful integration of NVIDIA’s A40 GPU video card into the company’s data centers located in the United States. This next generation of virtualization technology brings more power to the performance of the company’s cloud computing services.
The A40 is built on NVIDIA’s Ampere Architecture and boasts a 300W GPU with 696 gigabytes of memory bandwidth. The leading-edge GPU architecture combines best-in-class professional graphics with powerful compute and AI acceleration for energy-efficient computing on a large scale. NVIDIA uses virtualization to split vGPU resources across VDI applications and cloud desktops, making the A40 video card ideal for handling multi-workload and compute-intensive demands of modern-day businesses.
IronOrbit combines NVIDIA with their flagship product, INFINITY Workspaces, to deliver unparalleled system performance. The A40 brings next-generation NVIDIA RTX™ technology to their data centers to handle the most advanced visualization needs. This integration reinforces their commitment to providing the best technology while giving designers and engineering teams the ability to render and process in real-time with twice the throughput of previous generations.
“Integrating NVIDIA’s latest technology helps us deliver the highest application performance for engineers, architects, designers, and artists,” said Ayman Ayoub, VP at IronOrbit. “Companies can hire the best talent anywhere globally and have them work remotely using the most graphics-intensive applications at superior performance levels.”
“The Ampere architecture provides the greatest generational leap out of our eight generations of GPUs,” says Paresh Kharya, a Director of Product Management at NVIDIA. “The second-generation RT Cores in the A40 speeds up the performance of photorealistic rendering, architectural design evaluations, and product designs.”
These solutions enable companies to run business-critical workloads and resource-intensive applications securely and seamlessly. These powerful cloud workspaces provide:
- Latency-free, high-speed rendering capabilities.
- Reliable 24/7 access on any device, anywhere there’s an internet connection
- Real-time collaboration across project teams.
IronOrbit’s cloud-native technologies power today’s most demanding digital transformations and incorporate AI-driven, world-class cloud security. IronOrbit operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
