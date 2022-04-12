Dealer eProcess Wins AWA Award for OTT 2022
Lisle, IL, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Brian Pasch, author and industry leader in automotive marketing strategies, online dealer education, marketing analytics, and digital retailing is pleased to announce Dealer eProcess (DEP) as a winner of the 2022 AWA Award in the category of OTT Advertising.
According to Tim Bowles, who leads DEP’s Amazon powered Streaming Advertising division, “Dealer eProcess’ streaming campaigns are designed to target the in-market car shopper, period. This system is incredibly effective and has been providing dealers top-tier results, even during this period of low inventory and great uncertainty. DEP’s unique access to Amazon’s industry-leading targeting data is what allows us to provide greater returns for dealers from their advertising budgets. The next step for our revolutionary streaming technology is one that allows us to dive even deeper into the Amazon “walled garden” by accessing the vaunted Amazon Marketing Cloud.”
Dealer eProcess has been managing and optimizing streaming ad campaigns for automotive dealers for the past 2 years. Even though dealers have faced some of the hardest challenges they’ve ever experienced (COVID, inventory shortages, etc.) the DEP streaming team has still been able to produce net positive returns for dealers who have opted into streaming campaigns. DEP’s unique streaming strategy, combined with the power of Amazon, has allowed dealers to eliminate thousands of dollars of wasted ad spend and truly focus their budgets on actual in-market auto intenders. Plus, the streaming campaigns provided an incremental increase in all traffic channels for DEP’s streaming dealers, proving that a well-designed streaming strategy is truly a “high tide that lifts all boats.”
DEP’s success in the streaming industry has also garnered so much attention from Amazon’s marketing team that DEP was recently made the first Tier 3 marketing company in automotive to be given access to the Amazon Marketing Cloud, a unique “data clean room” that offers the full power of Amazon’s unparalleled audience data to improve audience targeting, cross-channel ad measurement, and marketing attribution in a way that is unmatched in the industry. DEP and Amazon announced this new development at a co-branded event at TopGolf in Las Vegas during this year’s NADA convention to a large audience of automotive dealers, industry influencers, and OEM partners. The excitement in the room was palpable as DEP unveiled exactly what this new venture is going to bring to dealerships across the US and Canada.
At the event, Tim Bowles mentioned that, “As a company that was founded and is still run by a former dealer principal, we have always put our dealer partners first. We couldn’t be more excited about the work we’re doing with Amazon because it’s going to allow dealers to run more efficient marketing campaigns across all channels [search, social, streaming] than ever before. The early results of the AMC enhanced campaigns are truly spectacular, and we’ve only scratched the surface.”
About the AWA Awards:
The AWAs were created in 2008 to recognize the best vendors in automotive digital marketing. Since then, the AWAs have become a benchmark in the automotive industry for recognizing innovative products in digital retailing, marketing automation, sales process, dealer websites, digital marketing, fixed operations, F&I, training, website merchandising, conversational commerce, business intelligence tools, video technology, OTT, and reputation management.
This year’s lineup of AWA winners included a number of exciting new products designed to create operational efficiencies for auto dealers, strengthen their brand, and grow their bottom line. In addition to creating new tools, the vendor community fully embraced the challenges and opportunities created by COVID and consumers’ rapid deviation from historical shopping habits. Likewise, companies showed their ability to quickly respond with dealer tools when faced with the anomaly of low/no inventory.
Brian is honored to recognize the efforts of many deserving companies who stand out in their areas of expertise and have proven to be thought leaders and innovators this past year.
About Dealer eProcess: Dealer eProcess is a fast-paced, high powered company, committed to creating game-changing automotive technology and providing world-class customer support. DEP offers a full suite of automotive technology, including websites, digital marketing, digital retailing, DMS Attribution, integrated chat and bot technology, search engine optimization (SEO), trade-in tool, soft pull credit app, and more.
To learn more about Dealer eProcess and their award winning services, and how it can help your dealership, head to https://www.dealereprocess.com/.
About Brian Pasch: Brian Pasch, Founder of PCG Companies and Brian Pasch Enterprises (BPE), has been actively involved with automotive franchise dealers since 2005. Brian has authored nine bestselling books for the automotive industry: "Remote Retailing Blueprint," "Just Faster," "Automotive Marketing Playbook," "Who Sold It?," "Swimming with Digital Sharks," "Mastering Automotive Digital Marketing," "Selling Cars in a Digital Age," Unfair Advantage," and “Hyper-Local Marketing for Automotive Retail.” Brian is an active conference speaker, 20 Group presenter, and coach to both dealers and members of the vendor community. He has presented workshops at NADA, Digital Dealer, DCDW, Driving Sales Executive Summit, Kain Automotive Workshops, Innovative Dealer Summit, Automotive Engagement Conferences, Automotive Boot Camp, AutoCon, VinWorx, TrueCar Dealer Summits, and the Digital Marketing Strategies Conference. Brian is Google Analytics certified and PCG is a Google Premium Partner company.
