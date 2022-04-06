ERISA Compliance Expert Joni Jennings Joins Newfront Retirement Services Team
San Francisco, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the Retirement Services team continues to grow at Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, they are pleased to announce that tenured Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) compliance expert Joni Jennings has joined the group.
Joni, who has more than 30 years of experience in the technical compliance of qualified retirement plans, will focus on providing compliance guidance and assistance to Newfront clients and team members.
“Joni’s ERISA compliance experience with retirement plans is unmatched,” said Chris Call, President of Retirement Services at Newfront. “The expanded support and value she'll be delivering will continue to further differentiate Newfront.”
Previously, Joni served in several leadership roles at Primark Benefits, DWC ERISA Consultants, Pension Financial Services, and more. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and is a Certified Pension Consultant and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor.
“I am excited to join Newfront’s fast-growing, top-tier retirement team,” said Joni, who resides in Georgia. “The team has an impressive reputation for quality, and I’m excited to use technology to support our clients.”
This addition to the team adds to the incredible year the Newfront Retirement Services group is having; in October, the team received certification from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX), a division of Broadridge Fi360 Solutions (Broadridge).
About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.
