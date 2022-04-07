Soul Love Productions Announces Metaphysically Fit Summit
The inaugural Metaphysically Fit Summit online May 5 - 8, 2022, is a free educational series bringing together 40 world-renowned healers, thought leaders, coaches, doctors, and researchers to solve real-world challenges using science-backed metaphysics, tapping into ancient wisdom, and modern-day practices. Experts include Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Gay Hendricks, Dr. Christine Schaffner, Rolling McCraty Ph.D., Anita Sanchez Ph.D., Danette May, Wendy Myers, John Stuart Reid, Marie Diamond, and more.
Seattle, WA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Darcie Purcell, founder of Soul Love Productions, and co-host Gina Bria, founder of the Hydration Foundation, are launching the inaugural Metaphysically Fit Summit online May 5 - 8, 2022.
About Metaphysically Fit Summit:
There is a rhythm and energy to all of life. Are we in rhythm or out of it - are we in flow or against the flow? Our goal is to reach the highest alignment with all things so that we have a sense of power, peace, and rhythm no matter the fear, situation, or diagnosis.
When you are in the highest alignment, the impact is almost limitless, and you are able to affect and own your reality. Why do some people rise above hardship and others cannot?
Becoming metaphysically fit creates ownership in your field.
This Free Online Educational Series brings together 40 world-renowned healers, thought leaders, coaches, doctors, and researchers to solve real-world challenges using science-backed metaphysics, tapping into ancient wisdom, and modern-day practices.
Experts highlights include Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Dr. Gay Hendricks, Dr. Christine Schaffner, Rolling McCraty Ph.D., Anita Sanchez Ph.D., Danette May, Wendy Myers, John Stuart Reid, Brian Vaszily, Dr. Maya Shetreat, Hemal Patel Ph.D., Dr. Sachin Patel, Dr. Ameet Aggarwal, Betsy Burroughs, David Mehler, Karen Brody, Marie Diamond, Shivan Sarna, Dr. Kim Trager, and many more.
Event Dates: May 5 - 8, 2022
Registration is Free: www.metaphysicallyfitsummit.com
Contact for more information: Darcie Purcell darciesoullove@gmail.com
