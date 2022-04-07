Soul Love Productions Announces Metaphysically Fit Summit

The inaugural Metaphysically Fit Summit online May 5 - 8, 2022, is a free educational series bringing together 40 world-renowned healers, thought leaders, coaches, doctors, and researchers to solve real-world challenges using science-backed metaphysics, tapping into ancient wisdom, and modern-day practices. Experts include Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Gay Hendricks, Dr. Christine Schaffner, Rolling McCraty Ph.D., Anita Sanchez Ph.D., Danette May, Wendy Myers, John Stuart Reid, Marie Diamond, and more.