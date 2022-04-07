Spectrum News NY1 Recognizes Joseph H. Girven, Executive Director Carnegie East House, as "New Yorker of the Week"
New York, NY, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spectrum News NY1 ran a feature story highlighting the considerable contributions of Executive Director, Joseph Girven, "New Yorker of the Week." The producers of the popular spot aim to highlight "local heroes" and Mr. Girven fit the bill. In March 2020, when the initial impact of COVID-19 was emerging, Girven made a pivotal decision to move into Carnegie East House, to be onsite 24 hours, 7 days a week, every day, for two years. As he explains, "I made a promise to myself that none of our residents would die of the virus. And to do that, I thought I need to be here."
Girven successfully managed to navigate the shoals of the pandemic and succeeded in taking care of all residents through his vigilance. While not attending to regulatory matters, Girven could be found fixing television remotes, iPads, email and other technology questions or just lending an ear to a resident experiencing the challenges imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. This "New Yorker of the Week" earned his title. Bravo and thank you.
For more information on the Carnegie East House organization and community, please visit: carnegieeast.org.
About Carnegie East House
Carnegie East House is an active community of older adults located in the heart of the Upper East Side in Manhattan New York. Residents enjoy the freedom of independent senior living and the ease of hotel-like amenities: full dining services, housekeeping, laundry, personal care, nursing and social worker support and a robust program of dynamic activities. As a not-for-profit, enriched housing provider, the Carnegie East House community offers a haven where residents can celebrate the experience of aging with dignity and grace. Learn more at CarnegieEast.org.
Girven successfully managed to navigate the shoals of the pandemic and succeeded in taking care of all residents through his vigilance. While not attending to regulatory matters, Girven could be found fixing television remotes, iPads, email and other technology questions or just lending an ear to a resident experiencing the challenges imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. This "New Yorker of the Week" earned his title. Bravo and thank you.
For more information on the Carnegie East House organization and community, please visit: carnegieeast.org.
About Carnegie East House
Carnegie East House is an active community of older adults located in the heart of the Upper East Side in Manhattan New York. Residents enjoy the freedom of independent senior living and the ease of hotel-like amenities: full dining services, housekeeping, laundry, personal care, nursing and social worker support and a robust program of dynamic activities. As a not-for-profit, enriched housing provider, the Carnegie East House community offers a haven where residents can celebrate the experience of aging with dignity and grace. Learn more at CarnegieEast.org.
Contact
Carnegie East HouseContact
Margaret Foley
646-438-8009
carnegieeast.org
Margaret Foley
646-438-8009
carnegieeast.org
Categories