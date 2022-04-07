Best Education Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association will name the best education websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. Education Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Education Website and other education-related WebAwards at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best education Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including education, schools and university websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for education websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.
“The education industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and need to be because of the expectations of their young consumers,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Education web sites tend target youth and their parents. Students today have grown up with the Internet and expect a lot to be impressed from an educational institution.”
Education Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Education category is judged against other education entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All education entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the education categories will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various education categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Recent winners of the Best Education Web Site include:
2021 – Forum One for I'M DETERMINED
2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS
2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School
2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn
2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District
2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website
2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation
2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder
2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs
2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids
2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard
2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools
2009 – American University for American University Web Site
2008 - TribalDDB for START A CHAIN REACTION
2007 - Creative Channel Services, LLC for Virgin Mobile - Train on Your Terms
2006 - National Geographic for Discover Antarctica
2005 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2004 - General Motors for GMability Education
2003 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2002 - Freddie Mac for Your Route to Homeownership
Recent winners of the Best Schools Web Site include:
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website
2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign
2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School
2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools
2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District
2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website
2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center
2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School
2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site
2009 – WhippleHill Communications for Latin School of Chicago
2008 – WhippleHill Communications for Vail Mountain School
2007 – Tellus for Bethany School
2006 – WhippleHill Communications for St. George’s School
2005 – Tellus for West Clermont School District
2004 – eSiteful Corporation for Plano Independent School District
Recent winners of the Best University Web Site include:
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN
2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website
2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College
2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu
2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College
2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu
2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University
2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign
2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship
2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN
2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business
2009 – BrowserMedia for University of Maryland Women’s Basketball
2008 - Market United for Murdoch University Switching
2007 – The Art Institute of Pittsburgh for The Art Institute of Pittsburgh
2006 - Xavier University for The Road to Xavier
2005 - Geary Interactive for Sand Diego State University Timeline
2004 - School of Visual Arts for School of Visual Arts web site
2003 - 160over90 for Chestnut Hill College Admissions site
2002 - University of Houston for University of Houston – Division of University Advancement
Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
“The education industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and need to be because of the expectations of their young consumers,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Education web sites tend target youth and their parents. Students today have grown up with the Internet and expect a lot to be impressed from an educational institution.”
Education Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Education category is judged against other education entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All education entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the education categories will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various education categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.
Recent winners of the Best Education Web Site include:
2021 – Forum One for I'M DETERMINED
2020 – Backpack Interactive for PASSPORT 2 MARS
2019 - Blackbaud K–12 for The Shipley School
2018 – BrandExtract for City of Houston – Out 2 Learn
2017 – eSchoolView for Chagrin Falls School District
2016 – MasterClass for MasterClass Website
2015 – C&G Partners LLC for Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation
2014 – Risdall Advertising Agency for Minneapolis School Finder
2013 – RED Interactive Agency for Walking with Dinosaurs
2012 - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Cure4Kids for Kids
2011 - Florida Institute of Technology for Florida Tech Decision Dashboard
2010 – Risdall Marketing Group for Mounds View Public Schools
2009 – American University for American University Web Site
2008 - TribalDDB for START A CHAIN REACTION
2007 - Creative Channel Services, LLC for Virgin Mobile - Train on Your Terms
2006 - National Geographic for Discover Antarctica
2005 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2004 - General Motors for GMability Education
2003 - Disney Online for Hot Shot Business
2002 - Freddie Mac for Your Route to Homeownership
Recent winners of the Best Schools Web Site include:
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – Finalsite for GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2019 - theOrigo Ltd. & Vocational Training Council for VTC Occupation Dictionary Website
2018 – Colburn School and mStoner, Inc. for Colburn School Website Redesign
2017 – Finalsite for Brooks School
2016 – Blackboard Creative Services for Durham Public Schools
2015 – Blackboard Schoolwires Design Team for Barrington 220 Community Unit School District
2014 – Bradley Chee Web Design for Granite Bay High School Website
2013 – Brightlabs for Mentone Girls' Grammar School
2012 - Bluetube Interactive for UGA Performing Arts Center
2011 – WhippleHill Communications for Glenelg Country School
2010 – Designkitchen for Wheaton College 150th Anniversary Web Site
2009 – WhippleHill Communications for Latin School of Chicago
2008 – WhippleHill Communications for Vail Mountain School
2007 – Tellus for Bethany School
2006 – WhippleHill Communications for St. George’s School
2005 – Tellus for West Clermont School District
2004 – eSiteful Corporation for Plano Independent School District
Recent winners of the Best University Web Site include:
2021 – mStoner, Inc. for MARYMOUNT MANHATTAN COLLEGE WEBSITE REDESIGN
2020 – mStoner, Inc. for UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT BRADFORD WEBSITE REDESIGN
2019 – Primacy for Suffolk University Website
2018 – Knowble Media for Illinois College
2017 – The Culinary Institute of America for ciachef.edu
2016 – IN.gov for Ivy Tech Community College
2015 – Westwerk for FOCUS.BoiseState.edu
2014 – Systems Alliance, Inc. for Stevenson University
2013 – Behavior Design for The Cooper Union Website Redesign
2012 - University Marketing and Communications for 30 Days of EnTERPreneurship
2011 – Denison University & Fahlgren Mortine for TheDEN
2010 – Corey McPherson Nash for University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business
2009 – BrowserMedia for University of Maryland Women’s Basketball
2008 - Market United for Murdoch University Switching
2007 – The Art Institute of Pittsburgh for The Art Institute of Pittsburgh
2006 - Xavier University for The Road to Xavier
2005 - Geary Interactive for Sand Diego State University Timeline
2004 - School of Visual Arts for School of Visual Arts web site
2003 - 160over90 for Chestnut Hill College Admissions site
2002 - University of Houston for University of Houston – Division of University Advancement
Educational Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Educational Website and other education-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
Categories