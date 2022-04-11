SolvEdge Inc. Announces Release of ClafLy - Patient Experience Share Platform
SolvEdge is amongst the largest Outcome and HealthCare providers in the nation, presenting its patient experience share platform, CLAFly, a complete patient outreach solution conceptualized to simplify and unify patient experiences, from bedside to recovery and beyond.
Chicago, IL, April 11, 2022
Selected by practices, surgical centers, and hospitals to optimize surgical coordination, pre-diagnosis, patient scheduling, insurance authorization, form generation, outcome measures, and better communication.
SolvEdge is amongst the largest Outcome and HealthCare providers in the nation, presenting its patient experience share platform—CLAFly, a complete patient outreach solution conceptualized to simplify and unify patient experiences, from bedside to recovery and beyond. Launching on the 11th of April 2022, CLAFly is a holistic SAAS patient outreach portal uniquely designed to close care gaps in the world of consumerism and value-based care. CLAFly is packed with brand-new features that help:
- Maintain collaborative and cohesive communication between payors, providers, and patients
- Coordinate operations to address no-show appointments, clinical staffing shortages, and burnout
- Foster collaboration between payors, patients, and providers to optimize health outcomes and drive financial performance:
To overcome the key stakeholder challenges, CLAFly provides
- Pro-active online assessment, engagement, and surveys
- Single and unified source of information always ensuring medical and financial readiness of all stakeholders (patients, payors, providers)
- Simplifying scheduling and communication, coordination, and collaboration to ease the burden of patients, payors, and overworked provider staff
“We are excited to offer this innovation to the healthcare industry to enable all participants to gain better insights into health outcomes for patients, caregivers, and payors to maximize clinical, financial, and operational performance at scale,” said Timothy O’Hara, Chief Revenue Officer.
CLAFly’s key capabilities include online preparedness to seamlessly and efficiently engage patients via automated appointment reminders, patient education materials on pre and post-operative care, self-scheduling, automated chatbot-enabled responses, real-time online booking, paperless digital experiences among many other features.
To learn more about how CLAFly’s exclusive patient outreach platform can help automate and simplify patient communication, reduce no-shows, accelerate outcomes, and drive financial value to your healthcare organization, give them a shout.
Having been in the industry for almost two decades, SolvEdge captures the essence of the healthcare industry’s next-gen stakeholder needs and wants. Trusted by Fortune 100 healthcare brands, 450+ Hospitals, 3500+ Physicians, and millions of patients worldwide, CLAFly is a brainchild of SolvEdge—designed to revolutionize patient outreach strategies.
Headquartered in Chicago, U.S with its R&D and delivery centers in India, SolvEdge encompasses a dedicated team of Doctors, PhDs, SMEs, technologists, analysts, and others who work together to offer outcome-driven solutions that are best-in-class.
Media Contact: Jenifer.W@SolvEdge.com or Phone: 630-640-5721
Visit: https://clafly.com/
Source: SolvEdge, Inc – Chicago, IL
Categories