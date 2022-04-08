Retro Gaming Returns with Sharp Edge VHS Dice
1985 Games has a new Kickstarter featuring retro 80s inspired VHS style boxes and custom sharp edge resin dices sets in matching colors.
Portland, OR, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 1985 Games has a new Kickstarter featuring retro 80s inspired VHS style boxes and custom sharp edge resin dice sets in matching colors.
The five different box designs are inspired by 1980s style and all the fun movies we remember from then. This packaging is very unique in the TTRPG space is functional yet fun.
Sharp Edge Dice are artisan, hand-poured, resin dice sets with high-quality construction and materials unique inking and polishing give each set a one-of-a-kind look with high contrast for easy legibility. The dice set comes in several different designs: Plasmic Punch, Ruby Road, Surge, Crystal Ball and Starstorm.
The Kickstarter launched March 21, was funded in one day and is set to end on April 21, 2021.
Located in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games was started by a group of players looking for a better way to game in real time without breaking the action to draw every tree on the map. Led by President Lenny Gotter and Creative Director Jeremiah Crofton, 1985 Games seeks to continually create experience-enhancing accessories – developed by gamers for gamers. This will be their seventh Kickstarter campaign, building on the successes of their existing lines of Dungeon Craft terrain, Dungeon Notes journals, the Deck of Stories adventure system and Counterspell Miniatures.
Contact them to learn more. For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact them at 503-358-6552 or email at info@1985games.com.
