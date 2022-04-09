Society Performers Academy is Proud to Announce the Return of It’s National Competition SPiN (Society Performers in Nationals)
Society Performers Academy National Competition (SPiN which stands for Society Performers in Nationals) Returns.
Manhattan Beach, CA, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Society Performers Academy is elated to announce the return of its national competition SPiN, Society Performers in Nationals. July 1-5th 2022.
SPiN is the mega watted competition series held once a year in Hollywood, CA. It brings together young talent ages 5-17, nationwide to compete in front of judges comprised of Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
"I am so excited we get to be in person again this year for SPiN. My staff, VIPS, Parents, and Performers are all looking forward to this years SPiN in July in Hollywood," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
SPiN is the mega watted competition series held once a year in Hollywood, CA. It brings together young talent ages 5-17, nationwide to compete in front of judges comprised of Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
"I am so excited we get to be in person again this year for SPiN. My staff, VIPS, Parents, and Performers are all looking forward to this years SPiN in July in Hollywood," says Society Performers Academy CEO Joe Lorenzo.
Society Performers Academy trains and develops young talents, ages 7-17 for TV, Film, Commercials, Voiceover, and markets that talent to Talent Agents, Talent Managers, and Casting Directors.
For more information visit:
Society Performers Academy
Website:
https://societyperformers.com/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/societyperformers
FB: https://www.facebook.com/SocietyPerformersAcademy/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/SocietyPerform
Contact
Society Performers AcademyContact
Joe Lorenzo
310-348-7242
https://societyperformers.com
Joe Lorenzo
310-348-7242
https://societyperformers.com
Categories