GrandCare Health Services, In-Home Orthopedic Rehabilitation Specialist, Announces the Launch of Its New In-Home Outpatient Therapy Business
GrandCare Health Services, the leading provider of in-home orthopedic rehabilitation, is proud to announce the launch of its new in-home outpatient therapy business.
Pasadena, CA, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GrandCare has been a provider of home health services across Southern California since 2003. The expansion of its service offerings to include in-home outpatient therapy allows patients to utilize GrandCare for both home health and outpatient therapy needs. Patients will now have greater access to GrandCare’s home-based therapy services and can benefit from the company’s expert therapists and investments in industry-leading technology.
This announcement comes at a time when home-based care is in high and increasing demand. Medicare spending for care at home is projected to increase 3-4x by 2025 driven by value-based care, care at home and the growing senior demographic.
Dr. David Bell, CEO commented “We are constantly seeking ways to improve and provide the highest quality in-home care to our patients. We recognize that many patients prefer to receive treatment at home rather than driving to a clinic. Offering outpatient therapy at home gives patients better access to high-quality care and therapists’ expertise.”
GrandCare’s mission is to deliver in-home rehabilitation that patients deserve, physicians trust, payers value and employees are proud of. GrandCare’s expertise in home-based rehabilitation will allow for seamless transitions through the care continuum for its patients and healthcare partners.
About GrandCare Health Services
GrandCare Health Services is a 5-star provider of in-home medical care, specializing in in-home orthopedic rehabilitation. GrandCare has been a trusted provider for patients, bundles and orthopedic surgeons in the Southern California region for over 15 years. GrandCare is proud to be recognized as one of America’s Great Places to Work in Healthcare 3 years in a row. GrandCare employs over 200 people in the greater Southern California area and cares for 5,000 orthopedic patients per year. The core values of Quality, Trust, Growth, Courage and Stewardship guide GrandCare’s daily operations and emphasize the commitment to holding its patients as the number one priority.
For more information, please visit www.grandcarehealth.com.
