The Evolution of Gaming Introduces the Next Generation of Video Gaming with Monetized Video Game Competition Platform

Today, The Evolution of Gaming LLC, of St. Kitts & Nevis and Wyoming, USA, announced, today, their plans to launch a video game competition platform that will monetize video gaming for gamers worldwide. The company states that the online video game competition platform, hosted at https://evolutionofgaming.io, will enable gamers of all skill levels to join competitions of top-rated game titles they are already playing; now with the financial motivation of earning for each competition they win.