Kathy Harmon-Luber Publishes Nonfiction Book, "Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey"
Kathy Harmon-Luber, award-winning poet, writer, photographer, and musician, suffered a debilitating and inoperable spinal disc rupture (the fourth one) in 2016, which left her bed-ridden for five years. Her book, “Suffering to Thriving” provides an essential Toolkit of practical wisdom to help others find their compass and chart a course for navigating illness, injury, and loss – to learn how to not only cope, but to become more resilient, and thrive.
Idyllwild, CA, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Harmon-Luber, award-winning poet, writer, photographer, and musician, suffered a debilitating and inoperable spinal disc rupture (the fourth one) in 2016, which left her bed-ridden for five years. Her book, “Suffering to Thriving” provides an essential Toolkit of practical wisdom to help others find their compass and chart a course for navigating illness, injury, and loss – to learn how to not only cope, but to become more resilient, and thrive.
Kathy Harmon-Luber said, “For many months after the disc ruptured, lying in agony flat on my back, I realized I needed to write about what I was experiencing – for my sanity more than anything. Writing was cathartic. It gave me hope. Through it, I realized I had a lot to live for. And from that journal, my book, full of hard-won wisdom gleaned from decades of lived experience, healing from health challenges, was born. The Thriving Toolkit section is full of proven practical solutions to help others navigate their healing journeys and live more physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy, peaceful, and joyful lives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), six in ten American adults have a chronic disease, and one in five Americans has chronic pain, and Kathy’s book creates a powerful toolkit for those suffering through chronic illness and/or pain. Kathy shares, “I wrote Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey – How to Live a More Healthy, Peaceful, Joyful Life, for every person who needs guidance on the challenging terrain of the healing journey. And that’s all of us. Everyone – if we’re lucky to live long enough – will face a health crisis at one point or another. It’s especially true during this pandemic: Illness and loss are part of life. Imagine if you were to become debilitated or bed-ridden with illness or injury for years (perhaps the rest of your life). We often ask 'Why me?' and wish it hadn’t happened. But what if I told you your healing crisis has a bigger reason… that perhaps it could be blessing in disguise, a portal to a new life – new knowledge, skills, and inspiration, a catalyst for finding meaning and purpose in life. Being seriously ill, injured, or in pain doesn’t mean we have to suffer. Most suffering is a choice – so is thriving. You can choose to thrive.”
The book’s 38 short chapters include: Surviving Isolation: from Housebound Shut-In to Lit Up Homebody; Which Wolf Are You Feeding?; Surrounded by Sharks, Holding onto Hope; Bears Do It, Bees Do It; Make Your Mind Your Medicine; You Wild Thing; Talking to Myself: Intentions; Transformation: Sitting In Darkness Like a Caterpillar; and more.
"Suffering to Thriving" will be available on Amazon.com in paperback, hardback, and Kindle on May 17 and shortly thereafter at Barnes & Noble and major bookstores worldwide. (A photograph from her series “Dream Blossoms: Dreams Blossom” graces the book cover, as art was part of her healing journey.)
Readers can learn more, sign up for her e-newsletter of helpful tips and resources, and receive a free download of her favorite meditation for visualizing “Infinite Possibilities,” at SufferingToThriving.com/ – in honor of May being National Meditation Month. In addition to being an author and healing journey navigator, Kathy is also a Reiki practitioner, and certified Sound Therapy & Sound Healing practitioner.
A virtual press kit with photos, endorsements and testimonials, and bio, are available on her website. Review copies of the book are available to the press upon request.
Kathy Harmon-Luber said, “For many months after the disc ruptured, lying in agony flat on my back, I realized I needed to write about what I was experiencing – for my sanity more than anything. Writing was cathartic. It gave me hope. Through it, I realized I had a lot to live for. And from that journal, my book, full of hard-won wisdom gleaned from decades of lived experience, healing from health challenges, was born. The Thriving Toolkit section is full of proven practical solutions to help others navigate their healing journeys and live more physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually healthy, peaceful, and joyful lives.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), six in ten American adults have a chronic disease, and one in five Americans has chronic pain, and Kathy’s book creates a powerful toolkit for those suffering through chronic illness and/or pain. Kathy shares, “I wrote Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey – How to Live a More Healthy, Peaceful, Joyful Life, for every person who needs guidance on the challenging terrain of the healing journey. And that’s all of us. Everyone – if we’re lucky to live long enough – will face a health crisis at one point or another. It’s especially true during this pandemic: Illness and loss are part of life. Imagine if you were to become debilitated or bed-ridden with illness or injury for years (perhaps the rest of your life). We often ask 'Why me?' and wish it hadn’t happened. But what if I told you your healing crisis has a bigger reason… that perhaps it could be blessing in disguise, a portal to a new life – new knowledge, skills, and inspiration, a catalyst for finding meaning and purpose in life. Being seriously ill, injured, or in pain doesn’t mean we have to suffer. Most suffering is a choice – so is thriving. You can choose to thrive.”
The book’s 38 short chapters include: Surviving Isolation: from Housebound Shut-In to Lit Up Homebody; Which Wolf Are You Feeding?; Surrounded by Sharks, Holding onto Hope; Bears Do It, Bees Do It; Make Your Mind Your Medicine; You Wild Thing; Talking to Myself: Intentions; Transformation: Sitting In Darkness Like a Caterpillar; and more.
"Suffering to Thriving" will be available on Amazon.com in paperback, hardback, and Kindle on May 17 and shortly thereafter at Barnes & Noble and major bookstores worldwide. (A photograph from her series “Dream Blossoms: Dreams Blossom” graces the book cover, as art was part of her healing journey.)
Readers can learn more, sign up for her e-newsletter of helpful tips and resources, and receive a free download of her favorite meditation for visualizing “Infinite Possibilities,” at SufferingToThriving.com/ – in honor of May being National Meditation Month. In addition to being an author and healing journey navigator, Kathy is also a Reiki practitioner, and certified Sound Therapy & Sound Healing practitioner.
A virtual press kit with photos, endorsements and testimonials, and bio, are available on her website. Review copies of the book are available to the press upon request.
Contact
Kathy Harmon LuberContact
310-367-0923
www.sufferingtothriving.com
310-367-0923
www.sufferingtothriving.com
Multimedia
Press Kit
Virtual press kit with bio, hi res photographs, interesting facts, and sample interview questions
Categories