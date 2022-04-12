Kathy Harmon-Luber Publishes Nonfiction Book, "Suffering to Thriving: Your Toolkit for Navigating Your Healing Journey"

Kathy Harmon-Luber, award-winning poet, writer, photographer, and musician, suffered a debilitating and inoperable spinal disc rupture (the fourth one) in 2016, which left her bed-ridden for five years. Her book, “Suffering to Thriving” provides an essential Toolkit of practical wisdom to help others find their compass and chart a course for navigating illness, injury, and loss – to learn how to not only cope, but to become more resilient, and thrive.