Alpha Serve Reached a Milestone of 750 New Customers in Q1 2022
Alpha Serve’s Atlassian apps gained more than 750 new customers during the first three months of this year. Year-to-date gross sales of the company's Atlassian portfolio showed a double digit growth in Q1 2022 compared to the same period last year.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From the beginning of 2022 Alpha Serve has invested in strengthening their apps reliability and security, thus 8 of their apps were recognised by Atlassian with the Cloud Fortified status, as well as one of the top solutions being Staff Pick featured third quarter in a row. This recognition confirms that Alpha Serve apps deliver an exceptionally secure and reliable cloud experience to their customers.
This led to active installation growth and to the organic growth of the new customers acquiring Alpha Serve’s plugins for Jira and Confluence.
According to Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer at Alpha Serve, in Q1of 2022 more than 750 companies started using their apps on a daily basis in business operations, and that means thousands of end users.
“Besides security, qualified customer support has always been our top priority. We not only assist users with configuration or provide live demo sessions. We help them solve any specific issues they may face and implement new features based on users’ feedback. This is a valuable source of product development strategy," —Anna Odrynska says.
Current customer base of Alpha Serve comprises both SMB and Enterprise clients from various industries from the globe, including well-known brands and companies from Fortune-500. This year, teams from Siemens, FIS Global, ABSA group, IGM Financial, AIA and Leica Geosystems Technology joined this honorable list.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops apps aimed at security issues authentication, integrations, task management, time monitoring, and BI reporting. The company's first priority is Atlassian products integrations and other solutions that help customers achieve their business targets easier and faster. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner.
