RMGS Now Offers Service and Maintenance Appointments
Families and business owners across the Front Range have more options to keep their power running all year long.
Denver, CO, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To help combat the surge in unexpected power outages across the country, and to better serve the families and businesses of Colorado and the Front Range, Rocky Mountain Generator Supply Co. is now offering service and maintenance appointments within their service area. This important service will help ensure that more people and critical businesses can keep their power on uninterrupted in the event of an outage.
Outages have more than doubled in the past 20 years. More frequent severe weather — and increasing demand on the nation’s power grids — have resulted in more frequent outages country-wide.
As one of the top suppliers of Cummins generators in the U.S., Rocky Mountain Generator Supply realizes the importance of increasing their capacity for service calls right now, and continue to prioritize customer service and safety above all else.
Anyone in need of a service call can visit the new Maintenance page on the RMGS website at https://rockymountaingeneratorsupply.com/Maintenance-Services to see their current service area and request an appointment.
About Rocky Mountain Generator Supply Co.
RMGS is the premier internet supplier exclusively offering Cummins generator solutions — the world leader in Power Generation Systems. RMGS, founded in 2020, offers a rich history of knowledge and experience assisting customers with solutions for generator requirements for: RV’s, Commercial Mobile, Residential and Light Commercial applications.
Media Contact
Willy Colby
wcolby@rmgsco.com
